Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market to 2023 Featuring Ebm-papst Group, Delta Group, Sunon, NMB Technologies, Nidec Group, Comair Rotron, and Yen Sun Technology

The global automotive ventilated seat fan market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 2.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global automotive ventilated seat fan market looks promising with opportunities in the mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs & crossovers, and the heavy commercial vehicle market. The major drivers for this market are growth in the vehicle production and increasing demand for comfort and luxury features in vehicle's seats.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of noise free ventilated seat fans and increasing use of fans in seat head rests.

The analyst forecasts that the axial fan is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing installations of ventilated seats in the luxury cars.

Within the automotive ventilated seat fan market, the large car segment will remain the largest vehicle type due to increase in sales of vehicles, such as BMW3, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz. SUVs & crossovers, and large car segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for premium cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and advancements in seat ventilation system.

Some of the automotive ventilated seat fan companies profiled in this report include Ebm-papst Group, Delta Group, Sunon, NMB Technologies, Nidec Group, Comair Rotron, and Yen Sun Technology and others.

Some of the features of Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive ventilated seat fan market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive ventilated seat fan market size by vehicle, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive ventilated seat fan market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive ventilated seat fan market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive ventilated seat fan market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends And Forecast Analysis From 2012 To 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product type

3.3.1: Axial Fan

3.3.2: Radial Fan

3.4: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Mid-Size Cars

3.4.2: Large cars

3.4.3: SUV and Crossovers

3.4.4: Multi-Purpose Vehicles

3.4.5: Others

3.4.6: Heavy Commercial Vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis By Region

4.1: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market

4.2.1: North American Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.2: North American Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product Type

4.3: European Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market

4.3.1: European Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type

4.3.2: European Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product Type

4.4: APAC Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market

4.4.1: APAC Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type

4.4.2: APAC Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product Type

4.5: ROW Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market

4.5.1: ROW Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type

4.5.2: ROW Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product Type



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities And Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market

6.2.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan market

6.2.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles Of Leading Players

7.1: Ebm-papst Group

7.2: Delta Group

7.3: Sunon Inc.

7.4: NMB Technologies Corporation

7.5: Nidec Group

7.6: Comair Rotron

7.7: Yen Sun Technology Corp



