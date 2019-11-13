Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market By Technology (Standard, Powered & Heated and Massage), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Material, By Sales Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ventilated seats market is anticipated to reach $ 9.2 billion by 2024 on account of surging demand for comfortable and luxurious seating features.

Rising temperature around the globe coupled with growing preference for comfortable seating solutions in premium segments is anticipated to drive demand for ventilated seats in vehicles. Booming automotive industry is further expected to positively influence the growth of the global automotive ventilated seats market during forecast period.

The global automotive ventilated seats market can be segmented based on vehicle type, and sales channel. Based on the vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment dominates the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well, on account of rising consumer purchasing power in the emerging economies and increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles. Increasing demand for the premium segment of passenger cars would contribute to the passenger car ventilated seat market.

Regionally, the market for automotive ventilated seats is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is leading the global automotive ventilated seats market owing to increase in vehicle production and sales in economies such as China and Japan. Moreover, increasing disposable income and technological advancements are further anticipated to positively influence the growth of automotive ventilated seats market in the region.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Faurecia SA introduced concept of Active Wellness, which uses sensors and cameras to collect data on driver's physical condition and then adjust the seats on its own.

