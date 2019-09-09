Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market By Technology (Standard, Powered & Heated and Massage), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Material (Fabric, Genuine Leather & Synthetic Leather), By Sales Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Global automotive ventilated seats market is anticipated to reach $ 9.2 billion by 2024 on account of surging demand for comfortable and luxurious seating features. Rising temperature around the globe coupled with growing preference for comfortable seating solutions in premium segments is anticipated to drive demand for ventilated seats in vehicles. Booming automotive industry is further expected to positively influence the growth of global automotive ventilated seats market during forecast period.

Global automotive ventilated seats market can be segmented based on vehicle type, and sales channel.Based on the vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Passenger car segment dominates the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well, on account of rising consumer purchasing power in the emerging economies and increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles. Increasing demand for premium segment of passenger cars would contribute to the passenger car ventilated seat market.



Regionally, the market for automotive ventilated seats is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa.Asia-Pacific is leading global automotive ventilated seats market owing to increase in vehicle production and sales in economies such as China and Japan.



Moreover, increasing disposable income and technological advancements are further anticipated to positively influence the growth of automotive ventilated seats market in the region.



The major players operating in global automotive ventilated seats market include Lear Corporation, Adient Plc., Faurecia Services Groupe Sasu, Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Dura Automotive Systems, Gentherm, Ebm Papst Group, TS Tech Co., Ltd. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Faurecia SA introduced concept of Active Wellness, which uses sensors and cameras to collect data on driver's physical condition and then adjust the seats on its own.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

• To classify and forecast global Automotive Ventilated Seats market based on vehicle type, sales channel, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

Some of the leading players in the global Automotive Ventilated Seats market are Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Corporation, Aisin Seiki co. Ltd, Magna International, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Adient Plc, Faurecia SA, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, Sales Channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Automotive Ventilated Seats market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive OEMs

• Manufacturers of Automotive Ventilated Seats and components

• Raw material suppliers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Automotive Ventilated Seats

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Automotive Ventilated Seats market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicle

• Market, By Sales Channel:

o OEM

o Aftermarket

• Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Turkey

Italy

United Kingdom

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Iran

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



