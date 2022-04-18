Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 487

Companies: 127 - Players covered include Accuride Corporation; Alcar Holding Gmbh; Borbet GmbH; Citic Dicastal Co., Ltd.; Enkei Corporation; Hitachi Metals Ltd.; HRE Performance Wheels; Iochpe-Maxion S.A.; Mangels Industrial; Ronal AG; Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.; Superior Industries International; ThyssenKrupp AG; Topy Industries, Ltd.; Vossen Wheels; Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Steel, Alloys, Other Materials); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Wheel Market to Reach $44.4 Billion by 2026

An automotive wheel is as the cylindrical part where the tire is installed. It includes the rim and disc plate and the complete assembly is called a wheel. The rim is the outermost part of the wheel that accommodates the tire. The disc, on the other hand, is that part of the rim which is fixed to the axle hub. Typically, an automotive wheel comes designed with ventilated holes around the circumference to enable cooling. The mounting face of the wheel has a budged shape to create space for the brakes. The wheel hub is the central part of the wheel that actually interfaces with the axle and the braking system. The brake rotors and hub assemblies rest against the wheel hub. The wheel structure and function is an important engineering aspect of an automotive as it influences handling and safety of the automobile. An unsung hero of the automotive, wheels are important, since a damaged, bent or broken wheel can puncture the tire leading to blowout and increasing the risk of vehicle crashes. In addition, they can also trigger mechanical issues such as loss of control of the car.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Wheel market estimated at US$35.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Automotive Wheel, and is projected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Easy availability of information on the Internet, price transparency is creating a more informed and empowered customer. This pushes up the challenge for manufacturers to meet customer expectations and generate value by offering products with the best price to value ratio. In the aftermarket, demand for wheels stems from new wheel replacement and refurbished wheel fitment. A key trend in this regard is the popularity of powdered coating. These wheels are especially popular in the aftermarket because they are cheaper to manufacture; have lower cost of production due to lesser material wastages; eco-friendly as they have zero VOC emissions which is important given the stringent emission regulations; higher aesthetic appeal; non-porous surface of power coatings gives higher levels of resistance to dirt, dust and corrosion; lower risk of chipping; better durability; cost-effective and curing time for power coasting is significantly lesser than for traditional paint; and compatibility with different wheel materials. In terms of material alloy wheels are popular in the aftermarket. Growing production of cars especially in developing countries will drive opportunities for wheels. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.