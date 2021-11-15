Global Automotive Wrap Films Market Outlook: Growing Sign and Graphics Industry Drives Demand with 22% CAGR Forecast Between 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Wrap Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Light-duty, Medium-duty Vehicles), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive wrap films market size is expected to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028.

High product application scope coupled with increasing demand from the light-duty vehicle applications is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth. The market has witnessed advancements, both in terms of technologies and materials, to facilitate low-cost and mass production of the products. This would also lead to flexibility in designs and ease of manufacturing for a wide range of applications including heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles. Demand for automotive wrap films in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing automotive industry, rising population, and increasing disposable income levels in the emerging economies of the region are likely to be the primary factors driving the market over the coming years. The rising popularity of color-changing vehicle wraps is further expected to propel the product demand in the region. Rapid industrialization coupled with government initiatives to facilitate various policies in economies, such as India, is projected to drive market growth in the next seven years. The growing population in the region creates huge opportunities for the development of the market over the forecast period. The medium-duty vehicles segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.



Growing construction, transportation, and industrial sectors are likely to increase sales of heavy-duty vehicles during the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicle branding coupled with the rising number of heavy-duty vehicle sales in North America is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.



Automotive Wrap Films Market Report Highlights

The global market was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028

in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028 Light-duty vehicles are expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is estimated to retain the leading position throughout the forecast period

accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is estimated to retain the leading position throughout the forecast period This growth can be credited to the increasing investments in advanced processing technologies and rapidly expanding manufacturing base in North America

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest CAGR of more than 25% from 2021 to 2028

Market Driver Analysis

Growing demand for mobile advertising

Low cost as compared to vehicle paint

Growing sign and graphics industry

Market restraints analysis

Technical complexity

Key Topics Covered:



Automotive Wrap Films Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Business segment trends

Value chain analysis

Raw material trends

Technology overview

Regulatory landscape

Market variables analysis

End user buying behavior

Automotive wrap films - Colors & textures

Calendered and cast automotive wrap films

Business environment analysis tools

Competitive And Vendor Landscape

Competitive environment

Participant categorization

Strategy framework

Key companies, by regions

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Market: Application movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

Heavy - duty Vehicles

Light - duty Vehicles

Medium - duty Vehicles

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Company Profiles:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arlon Graphics, LLC

The 3M Company

Company Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF)

Ritrama S.p.A.

Vvivid Vinyl

Orafol Group

Hexis S.A.

Guangzhou Carbins Film Co., LTD

JMR Graphics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iafpa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

