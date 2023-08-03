Global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Research Report 2023: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 43% to 2028 - Consulting Services to Play a Key Role

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Market by Offering (Hardware, Software (Type (Computational Agents, Robotic Agents)) and Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Context Awareness, Computer Vision), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 28.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 43.0%

Autonomous AI and autonomous agents are interconnected concepts within the field of AI that involve the ability of systems or entities to function independently, make decisions, and execute tasks without continuous human intervention.

The Software segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Software components play a critical role in enabling the functionality and intelligence of autonomous AI agents, which include robotic agents and computational agents. The software component, tailored to different agent types, enables autonomous AI agents to operate independently, perceive their environment, reason, make decisions, and execute actions to accomplish tasks and achieve objectives.

Computer vision technology is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Computer vision is a fundamental technology for Autonomous AI and Agents, enabling them to perceive and understand visual information from the surrounding environment. Computer vision algorithms can process images or video streams, identify objects, recognize patterns, and extract meaningful features.

For instance, in autonomous vehicles, computer vision enables the detection of pedestrians, vehicles, and traffic signs, allowing the vehicle to make informed decisions and navigate safely. Computer vision empowers autonomous AI and agents to interact with the visual world, making them more aware, intelligent, and capable of performing complex tasks in real-world environments.

Among services, Consulting segment is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Consulting services in the field of Autonomous AI and Agents play a crucial role in guiding organizations through the complex landscape of AI implementation and adoption. These services provide expert guidance, strategic advice, and actionable insights to help organizations leverage the power of AI technologies effectively.

Consulting services assist organizations in conducting feasibility studies, assessing data readiness, identifying appropriate AI solutions, and defining the implementation plan.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market in Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, AnZ, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The region's robust IT infrastructure, coupled with the widespread adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), provides a solid foundation for the deployment of autonomous systems.

The supportive government policies, investment initiatives, and collaborations between industry players, research institutions, and startups in the APAC region contribute to the growth of the autonomous AI and agent market.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS(US) and NVIDIA (US) among others in the Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market.

Premium Insights

High Demand for Autonomous Software to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Bfsi Vertical to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

North America to Hold Largest Market Share by 2023

to Hold Largest Market Share by 2023 Software and Bfsi Segments to Hold Largest Market Shares by 2028

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Increasing Ai Applications to be Catalyst for Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents

Increased Availability of Parallel Computational Resources

Restraints

Limited Adaptability and Contextual Understanding of Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents

Lack of Human-Ai Interaction and Trust

Opportunities

Advancements in Autonomous Ai-Driving Technology to Revolutionize Transportation Systems

Elevating Customer Service and Personalization with Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents

Healthcare Advancements with Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents

Challenges

Ethical and Legal Concerns to Pose Significant Challenges for Market

Data Privacy and Security Challenges

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development (R&D)

Data Collection and Pre-Processing

Algorithm Development and Training

System Integration and Deployment

Monitoring and Optimization

Maintenance and Support

Technology Analysis

Related Technologies

Ai and Ml

Perception and Sensing

Robotics and Automation

Human-Machine Interaction

Connectivity and Networking

Allied Technologies

Cloud Computing

Security and Privacy

Data Management and Analytics

Key Stages of Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents Development

Data Acquisition and Preparation

Model Development and Training

Testing and Evaluation

Integration and Deployment

Continuous Monitoring and Improvement

Ethical and Legal Considerations

Case Study Analysis

Automotive, Transportation & Logistics

Mayflower Autonomous Ship's Journey Fueled by IBM Cloud Automation

Zoox Uses Aws to Speed Up Development of Self-Driving Cars

BFSI

Arabesque Ai Elevates Financial Performance Analysis with Google Cloud Platform

Vision Banco Improves Customer Experience with H2O Driverless Ai

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Nhs Collaborates with Deepmind to Drive Innovation in Digital Health

Manufacturing

Stanley Black & Decker to Streamline Operations with Automation

Retail & E-Commerce

Simplifying Data Wrangling for Machine Learning with Consensus

Media & Entertainment

Google Cloud to Help Meredith Corporation Build Scalable Data Platform

Energy & Utilities

Kore.Ai Helps Energy Company to Improve Customer Service with Conversational Ai

Engie Transforms Energy Management with C3.Ai

Education

Automation Anywhere's Rpa Solutions to Transform Administrative Operations at University of Melbourne

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBM

Oracle

Aws

Microsoft

Alphabet (Parent Company)

Google

Waymo

Deepmind

Salesforce

Sap

Openai

Nvidia

Baidu

Servicenow

H2O.Ai

Genesys

Aerogility

Kore.Ai

Other Players

Fetch.Ai

Automation Anywhere

Tecnotree

C3.Ai

Helpshift

Algotive

Cognosys

Level Ai

Mobileye

Deeproute.Ai

Cogito

Uber

Attri

