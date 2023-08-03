Global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Research Report 2023: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 43% to 2028 - Consulting Services to Play a Key Role

03 Aug, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Market by Offering (Hardware, Software (Type (Computational Agents, Robotic Agents)) and Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Context Awareness, Computer Vision), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 28.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 43.0%
Autonomous AI and autonomous agents are interconnected concepts within the field of AI that involve the ability of systems or entities to function independently, make decisions, and execute tasks without continuous human intervention.
The Software segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Software components play a critical role in enabling the functionality and intelligence of autonomous AI agents, which include robotic agents and computational agents. The software component, tailored to different agent types, enables autonomous AI agents to operate independently, perceive their environment, reason, make decisions, and execute actions to accomplish tasks and achieve objectives.
Computer vision technology is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Computer vision is a fundamental technology for Autonomous AI and Agents, enabling them to perceive and understand visual information from the surrounding environment. Computer vision algorithms can process images or video streams, identify objects, recognize patterns, and extract meaningful features.
For instance, in autonomous vehicles, computer vision enables the detection of pedestrians, vehicles, and traffic signs, allowing the vehicle to make informed decisions and navigate safely. Computer vision empowers autonomous AI and agents to interact with the visual world, making them more aware, intelligent, and capable of performing complex tasks in real-world environments.
Among services, Consulting segment is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Consulting services in the field of Autonomous AI and Agents play a crucial role in guiding organizations through the complex landscape of AI implementation and adoption. These services provide expert guidance, strategic advice, and actionable insights to help organizations leverage the power of AI technologies effectively.
Consulting services assist organizations in conducting feasibility studies, assessing data readiness, identifying appropriate AI solutions, and defining the implementation plan.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market in Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, AnZ, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The region's robust IT infrastructure, coupled with the widespread adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), provides a solid foundation for the deployment of autonomous systems.
The supportive government policies, investment initiatives, and collaborations between industry players, research institutions, and startups in the APAC region contribute to the growth of the autonomous AI and agent market.
Competitive landscape
In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS(US) and NVIDIA (US) among others in the Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market.
Premium Insights
- High Demand for Autonomous Software to Drive Market During Forecast Period
- Bfsi Vertical to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period
- North America to Hold Largest Market Share by 2023
- Software and Bfsi Segments to Hold Largest Market Shares by 2028
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Drivers
- Increasing Ai Applications to be Catalyst for Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents
- Increased Availability of Parallel Computational Resources
Restraints
- Limited Adaptability and Contextual Understanding of Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents
- Lack of Human-Ai Interaction and Trust
Opportunities
- Advancements in Autonomous Ai-Driving Technology to Revolutionize Transportation Systems
- Elevating Customer Service and Personalization with Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents
- Healthcare Advancements with Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents
Challenges
- Ethical and Legal Concerns to Pose Significant Challenges for Market
- Data Privacy and Security Challenges
Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development (R&D)
- Data Collection and Pre-Processing
- Algorithm Development and Training
- System Integration and Deployment
- Monitoring and Optimization
- Maintenance and Support
Technology Analysis
- Related Technologies
- Ai and Ml
- Perception and Sensing
- Robotics and Automation
- Human-Machine Interaction
- Connectivity and Networking
- Allied Technologies
- Cloud Computing
- Security and Privacy
- Data Management and Analytics
Key Stages of Autonomous Ai and Autonomous Agents Development
- Data Acquisition and Preparation
- Model Development and Training
- Testing and Evaluation
- Integration and Deployment
- Continuous Monitoring and Improvement
- Ethical and Legal Considerations
Case Study Analysis
Automotive, Transportation & Logistics
- Mayflower Autonomous Ship's Journey Fueled by IBM Cloud Automation
- Zoox Uses Aws to Speed Up Development of Self-Driving Cars
BFSI
- Arabesque Ai Elevates Financial Performance Analysis with Google Cloud Platform
- Vision Banco Improves Customer Experience with H2O Driverless Ai
Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Nhs Collaborates with Deepmind to Drive Innovation in Digital Health
Manufacturing
- Stanley Black & Decker to Streamline Operations with Automation
Retail & E-Commerce
- Simplifying Data Wrangling for Machine Learning with Consensus
Media & Entertainment
- Google Cloud to Help Meredith Corporation Build Scalable Data Platform
Energy & Utilities
- Kore.Ai Helps Energy Company to Improve Customer Service with Conversational Ai
- Engie Transforms Energy Management with C3.Ai
Education
- Automation Anywhere's Rpa Solutions to Transform Administrative Operations at University of Melbourne
Company Profiles
Key Players
- IBM
- Oracle
- Aws
- Microsoft
- Alphabet (Parent Company)
- Waymo
- Deepmind
- Salesforce
- Sap
- Openai
- Nvidia
- Baidu
- Servicenow
- H2O.Ai
- Genesys
- Aerogility
- Kore.Ai
Other Players
- Fetch.Ai
- Automation Anywhere
- Tecnotree
- C3.Ai
- Helpshift
- Algotive
- Cognosys
- Level Ai
- Mobileye
- Deeproute.Ai
- Cogito
- Uber
- Attri
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2abme9
