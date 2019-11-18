Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market: Focus on Type, Application, Mode of Communication, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.91%, in Volume, from 2019 to 2029



https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827608/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the trends in the global autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global autonomous BVLOS drone market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market?

• Which application (Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR) of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market dominates as of 2018, and what is be the expected scenario by 2029?

• What is the revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?

• What is the aggregate revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?

• Which are the key players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market, and what are the new strategies being adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the autonomous BVLOS drone companies foresee in the next five years?

• What are the competitive strengths of each of the key leading players in the autonomous BVLOS drone market?



Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The autonomous BVLOS drone industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. North America dominated the global autonomous BVLOS market with a share of 72% in 2018. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is the most prominent region for the autonomous BVLOS drone market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of autonomous BVLOS drones in various sectors in the country.



The global autonomous BVLOS drone market has gained widespread importance with the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, need for overcoming the safety concerns for labor working around robots in shared workplaces and continuous decrease in size of the available workforce. However, lack of comprehensive regulatory and compliance standards for autonomous BVLOS drones are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



"the increasing demand for autonomous BVLOS drones in different application industries is compelling the drone manufacturers to develop drones with more payload capacity, as the drone with high payload capacity and endurance can easily perform the monitoring and delivery tasks."



Scope of the Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market



The autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the autonomous BVLOS drone market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are analyzed which includes automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining and other.The report also analyzes different applications that include Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR.



In the by type segment, the market is segmented into different types such as fixed wing, rotary and hybrid.



The autonomous BVLOS drone market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Autonomous BVLOS drone Industry



The key market players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market include AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), BAE Systems (The U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Flytrex Aviation Limited (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Insitu, Inc. (The U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), and Textron Systems (The U.S.).



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• The U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America





