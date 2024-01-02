Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: Opportunities in Smart City EV Charging Integration, Electric Buses and EV Fleet, & Advanced Battery Technologies

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jan, 2024, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the evolving global automotive technology market covers key application areas such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, connected cars, and electric vehicles (EVs). ADAS is scrutinized in terms of its intricate test solutions for electronic control units (ECUs) and domain control units (DCUs).

The transformation of infotainment systems, from traditional car radios to advanced interfaces with Bluetooth, touchscreens, and GPS, is explored, in addition to validation procedures for navigation, wireless connectivity, and device interoperability. The study dives into connected car testing, encompassing V2X technologies, performance monitoring, and EV testing, and covers battery modules, powertrain components, and charging technologies.

This outlook focuses on the current market trends and the demand for advanced infrastructure enhancement in the global EV testing market. An in-depth analysis of prevailing market trends, catalysts, restraints, and sustainability considerations is provided. The study concludes with prominent growth prospects that arise from the evolving landscape within this industry. The base year for this analysis is 2023.

Sustainability and Autonomous Car & EV Test Equipment

  • The Importance of Sustainability in the Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Market
  • United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
  • Important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - 6G Impact

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Smart City EV Charging Integration
  • Electric Buses and EV Fleet
  • R&D Collaboration with Automakers
  • Development of Advanced Battery Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Autonomous Car and Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels
  • Distribution Channel Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ADAS

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infotainment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connected Cars

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electric Vehicles

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqliwy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North American Class 1-3 Transmissions Replacement Aftermarket Report 2023-2030: Opportunities Emerging in Connectivity, Electrification, and Remanufacturing

North American Class 1-3 Transmissions Replacement Aftermarket Report 2023-2030: Opportunities Emerging in Connectivity, Electrification, and Remanufacturing

The "North American Class 1-3 Transmissions Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
Global Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index Report 2023: A Comprehensive Ranking of Countries Based on the Current Energy Market Scenario and Potential Growth Opportunities

Global Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index Report 2023: A Comprehensive Ranking of Countries Based on the Current Energy Market Scenario and Potential Growth Opportunities

The "Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Analysis include selected 56 country...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.