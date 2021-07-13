Global Autonomous Cars Market Report 2021-2026: North America is Projected to Lead the Market

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Cars Market (2021-2026) by Type, Vehicle Type and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Cars Market is estimated to be worth USD 9.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%.

Market Dynamics

Autonomous cars provide flexibility of hands-free driving and provide comfort during driving. They are integrated with highly sensitive sensors, improving safety, avoiding accidents, dangerous driver behaviors, and increasing efficacy. In addition, autonomous cars have revolutionized transport for disabled people and the geriatric population.

Rapid improvement of sensors, actuators, complex algorithms, high definition mapping, machine learning systems, system processors, etc., has encouraged market players to expand their product line. Furthermore, increasing concerns of environmental and safety have escalated the demand for autonomous cars.

However, the high cost of cars and infrastructure investment are major concerns for the market development. Cyber threats of smart mobility and no infrastructure for licensing yet available are current challenges companies are facing.



Government initiatives to promote autonomous cars and Player's initiatives in expanding the market through partnership and collaboration are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Global Autonomous Cars Market is segmented based on Type and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as semi-autonomous vehicles and fully-autonomous vehicles. Amongst the two, the semi-autonomous vehicles segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles. Amongst the two, the passenger vehicle segment holds the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Aurora entered a strategic collaboration with Toyota and Denso to build and test self-driving cars on a large scale. - 9th February 2021 .

. Honda launches the world's first level 3 self-driving car. - 4th March 2021 .

