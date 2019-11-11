Global Autonomous Cars Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Cars Market, By Level of Autonomy, By Type, By Components, By Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Significant continuous investment in transportation technology by OEMs, suppliers, and technology corporations contributes to earlier distribution timelines, while mobility service brands within numerous automakers contribute to higher volumes of autonomous cars in the forecast.



The growing smart cities and connected infrastructure initiatives by the government of various countries have led to an increase in internet connectivity, road infrastructures, and highways, which are anticipated to fuel the global autonomous cars market. Moreover, increasing government support for the concept of autonomous cars is further projected to positively impact the market in the coming years.



Modernization and globalization are leading to the adoption of the latest technology across sectors and enhancing the growth of the global autonomous cars market. Autonomous cars technology provides a major enhancement in safety, help reduce congestion, increase vehicle fuel efficiency and provide better mobility options. Autonomous cars are also referred to as driverless cars, self-driving cars, robot car or autonomous vehicles (AVs) and can navigate a predetermined destination without the help of human guidance.



Among type, Internal Combustion Engine segment holds the largest market share of the autonomous cars market during the forecast period



Internal combustion engine cars account for the lion's share of the autonomous car's market during the forecast period 2019-2025. This growth is attributed to the high demand for ICE-based cars in developing nations like India and Brazil. Though, the growing concerns toward environmental safety and the increasing number of government regulations to decrease carbon emissions have restricted the growth of the ICE cars market. Supportive government policies like tax benefits and subsidies are nurturing the growth of the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market, which is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline.



Europe accounts for the lion's share of the global autonomous cars market during the forecast period



Geographically, the autonomous cars market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region of the overall autonomous cars market followed by North America. In European countries, manufacturers have been adopting automated solutions to reduce the overall operational cost. The Netherlands is the largest revenue generators in the autonomous cars market in the European region. The U.S. leads the world in innovation however falls behind on the infrastructure requirements to adopt driverless cars on a mass scale. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the autonomous cars market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.8. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook



5. Global Autonomous Cars Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (Million)

5.1.2. By Volume (Units)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Level of Autonomy

5.2.2. By Type

5.2.3. By Components

5.2.4. By Region



6. Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Level of Autonomy

6.1. Key Level of Autonomy Trends

6.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.2.1. Level-1

6.2.2. Level-2

6.2.3. Level-3

6.2.4. Level-4



7. Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Type

7.1. Key Type Trends

7.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

7.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.2.3. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



8. Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Components

8.1. Key Components Trends

8.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

8.2.2. Radar

8.2.3. LIDAR

8.2.4. Camera

8.2.5. Ultrasonic Sensor



9. Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Level of Autonomy, 2015-2025

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Type, 2015-2025

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Components, 2015-2025

9.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)*

10.1 Aptiv PLC

10.2 Autoliv Inc.

10.3 Baidu Inc.

10.4 BMW AG

10.5 Bosch GMBH

10.6 Continental AG

10.7 Daimler AG

10.8 Fait Chrysler Automobiles

10.9 Ford Motor Company

10.10 General Motors Company

10.11 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

10.12 Hyundai Motor Company

10.13 Intel Corporation

10.14 Jaguar Land Rover Limited

10.15 Nvidia Corporation

10.16 Uber Technologies Inc.

10.17 Volkwagon Group

10.18 Toyota Motor Corporation

10.19 Google LLC

10.20 Tesla Inc.



