Global Autonomous Data Platform Market Outlook to 2027: Growing Adoption of Advanced Analytics & Cognitive Computing Process

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Data Platform - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Data Platform market accounted for $673.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,529.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as the increasing amount of unstructured data, growing adoption of advanced analytics & cognitive computing process and rising popularity of big data in the business sector coupled with higher complexities of the unstructured data are driving the market growth. However, complex analytical process acts as the restraining the market growth.

Moreover, growing popularity of cognitive computing technology and the increasing need for advanced analytics will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Big Data has turned out to be one of the prevalent technologies being utilized by organizations today. An autonomous data platform manages and optimizes the big data infrastructure. An autonomous data platform studies the big data infrastructure of a specific client to solve critical business challenges and guarantees ideal usage of the database.

These platforms not only improve the quality of data-driven insights but also help enterprises enhance their data management capabilities. The proliferation of data has forced data management platform vendors, such as Oracle, MapR, IBM, and AWS, to develop and design autonomous data platforms that help IT teams simplify and manage processes.

By component, platform segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are increasingly adopting these platforms to effectively and efficiently deal with the increasing volumes of data so as to improve efficiency and maintain business continuity. These platforms not only improve the quality of data but also help enterprises upgrade their data management capabilities.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the deep penetration of the Internet and cell phones in North America has created opportunities for enterprises to connect with customers, channel partners, and other stakeholders in the region. The broad utilization of cell phones and social media platforms to connect with business partners and clients for delivering customized content according to the business necessities of customers has encouraged organizations to adopt these platforms and services.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in this market include



IBM

Oracle

Teradata

Qubole Inc

AWS

Gemini Data

Cloudera

Ataccama

Denodo

MApR

Paxata

Alteryx

Dvsum

Datrium

Zaloni

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Autonomous Data Platform Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Global Autonomous Data Platform Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Support and Maintenance

6.2.2 Integration

6.2.3 Advisory

6.3 Platform



7 Global Autonomous Data Platform Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Global Autonomous Data Platform Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.4 Information Technology,Telecommunication and Media

8.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Government

8.8 Other End Users

8.8.1 Travel and Hospitality

8.8.2 Transportation and Logistics

8.8.3 Energy and Utilities



9 Global Autonomous Data Platform Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi1aqk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

