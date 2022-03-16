Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size Value Projected to Reach USD 2,111.3 Million by 2029 | CAGR of 34.9%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fully Autonomous Robots, Semi-Autonomous Robots); By Component (Hardware, Software); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" in its research database.

According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market size expected to reach to USD 2,111.3 Million by 2029 from USD 211.5 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9% during forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Autonomous delivery robots are electric-powered motorized vehicles used to deliver couriers, shipments, food, and other things to customers without the involvement of a delivery person. The autonomous delivery robots offer onboard connectivity, GPS, and other guiding technology such as lidar technology that allows them to travel on roads and sidewalks without a requirement of the driver or on-site delivery staff. These robots are mainly equipped with GPS, sensors, cameras, and motors to assist them in driving and guiding. An autonomous delivery robot can be categorized into two types, including fully autonomous and semi-autonomous robots.

These robots are gaining significant momentum owing to the rising demand for courier, food chain, and other business which requires a delivery system. Autonomous delivery robots are most widely used in various industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics as they provide very efficient and inexpensive delivery. However, the global development of the e-commerce company is a driving factor behind the expansion of the autonomous delivery robots market.

Request Sample Copy of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/request-for-sample

Key Aspects Covered By Report:

Analysis and research of the global autonomous delivery robots market status and future forecast, involving production, revenue, consumption, historical, and forecast.

Key manufacturers along with their production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

Breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global autonomous delivery robots market

The global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, challenge, drivers, restraints, and risks.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the global autonomous delivery robots market.

Top Global Market Players in Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Are:

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Eliport

JD.com

Nuro

Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

Robby Technologies

Robomart

Savioke

Starship Technologies

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Some of The Key Questions From Our Customers Are:

Which are the five top players of the global autonomous delivery robots market?

How will the market change in the next five years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the autonomous delivery robots market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the autonomous delivery robots market throughout the forecast period?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the world market?

What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Growth Driving Factors

The increasing demand for autonomous delivery robots is responsible for the growth of the market thanks to increased efficiency and affordability and regulations to control global warming and prevent the environment. The growing use of autonomous delivery vehicles due to their efficiency is also contributing to the growth of the market. These robots are transformational for the industry, which offers low-cost delivery, thereby driving the market growth. Various industries are adopting autonomous delivery robots as they incorporate innovative computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep learning, and robotic mechanics.

Moreover, continued expansion in e-commerce and high consumer expectations for faster and frictionless deliveries have built lucrative opportunities for market growth. E-commerce and package deliveries are enhancing at a faster pace, and a number of startups have already started examining autonomous delivery robots to deliver packages and groceries to consumers through Autonomous Delivery Robots (ADRs). In addition, rising innovations in the latest technologies by major players are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of Report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/11161

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2021 Value USD 211.5 Million Market Outlook for 2029 USD 2,111.3 Million Expected CAGR Growth 34.9% from 2022 - 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2029 Top Market Players Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Eliport, JD.com, Nuro, Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Robby Technologies, Robomart, Savioke, and Starship Technologies. Segments Covered By Product, By Component, By End-Use, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into semi-autonomous robots and fully autonomous robots. Fully autonomous robots accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to progress at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These types of robots are completely autonomous delivery robots that eliminate the human intervention to perform their tasks.

Insights by Component

Based on components, the autonomous delivery robots market is bifurcated into the hardware and software segment. The hardware segment is anticipated to generate significant revenue and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the software segment is expected to grow with a faster CAGR during the foreseen period owing to the increased supply of robots with auto navigating and autonomous decision-making skills.

Geographic Overview: Autonomous Delivery Robots Market

On the basis of geography, the global autonomous delivery robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to increase at a rapid rate over the forecast period. A number of dominant market vendors and start-ups in this region are committed to the growth of autonomous delivery robotic technology. In addition, there is high adoption of autonomous delivery robots across various end-users in the region compared to other parts of the world. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate a high CAGR in the global market.

Browse the Detail Report "Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fully Autonomous Robots, Semi-Autonomous Robots); By Component (Hardware, Software); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-delivery-robots-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

The market is primarily segmented based on product, component, end-use, and region.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Product Outlook

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By End-Use Outlook

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Logistics

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Others

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research