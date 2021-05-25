Global Autonomous Driving Market Report 2021-2025: Major OEMs will Focus on the Deployment of Level 2 and Level 2+ Partial Automation Driving Systems in Mass-market Vehicles
May 25, 2021, 12:45 ET
The "Global Autonomous Driving Industry Outlook, 2021 - Competitive Intensity Propelling the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this 2021 outlook, the analyst has highlighted 3 key market and business trends that have been affected by the changing dynamics of the autonomous ecosystem.
The outlook also highlights 3 key technology trends that the analyst expects will see fast advancements, with focus on highly automated vehicle commercialization.
Global regulations favoring testing and deployment will determine the adoption timeline for consumer markets. China will lead the usership model of Level 4 robotaxis by operation of paid services for public use within predefined geographies. Autonomous shuttles will also be commercially deployed within controlled environments.
The automotive industry is among the most affected sectors in the pandemic and is currently amid progressive recovery in major markets. Autonomous driving has also faced challenges due to this. A few of them include a decline in Autonomous Vehicle (AV) sales, shortage in value chain components, delayed technology introduction, and shift in consumer preferences.
OEMs and value chain partners are finding a way around to streamline their strategies, capital investments, and product roadmap to develop and deploy partial and highly automated vehicles.
In 2021, many major OEMs will focus on the deployment of Level 2 and Level 2+ partial automation driving systems in mass-market vehicles and Level 3 conditional automation in a few premium models.
- Market trends include reprioritization of OEM strategies, insurance business models for piloted driving, evolution of technology participants, and the emergence of Tier 0.5 suppliers.
- In terms of technology, the focus is expected to be on developing in-house capabilities for scalable hardware and software that will allow OEMs to offer Over the Air (OTA) upgrades for future developments. Trends include in-cabin monitoring systems, System on Chip (SoC), and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology in LiDARs.
- This research service highlights these trends and explains their impact along with use cases.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the new business strategies adopted by OEMs and technology providers in 2021?
- How is the global autonomous market expected to grow by 2025 based on new SAE definitions?
- Which are the key companies expected to announce new innovations in 2021?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary - Global Autonomous Driving
- Key Highlights 2020 - Autonomous Driving
- Challenges Faced by the Global Autonomous Driving Industry due to COVID-19
- The 2020 Global Autonomous Driving - Actuals Versus Forecast
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Forecast, 2020-025
- Overview of Market and Technology Trends for 2021
- Top Predictions for 2021 - Autonomous Driving
2. The Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top-Three Strategic Imperatives on Autonomous Driving Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope, Global Autonomous Driving Industry
- Research Scope
4. Definitions
- Vehicle Segmentation
- SAE Definitions
5. Executive Summary - 2021 Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
6. Global Autonomous Vehicles Sales Trends 2021-2025
- Global Light Vehicle Sales, 2008 to 2021
- Market Assumptions - Global Autonomous Driving Market
- Technology Assumptions - Global Autonomous Driving Market
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Forecast, 2020-2025
- L2, L2+ Global Sales Units 2020-2025
- Overview of ADAS/Autonomous Driving Regulations, Global
- Regulations Overview for ADAS/AD Implementation in Global Markets
- Overall AD Roadmap
7. Market Trends: Global Autonomous Driving Outlook, 2021
- Market Trends - Autonomous Driving, 2021
- Insurance Business Models for Piloted Driving
- Insurance Premium Costs for Piloted Driving
- Reprioritization of OEM Strategies
- Value Chain Integration of OEMs for Reprioritization
- Evolution of Technology Participants
- Technology Companies Developing AD Integration Capabilities
- Emergence of Tier 0.5
- Collaboration for Co-Development of Advanced Technologies
8. Technology Trends - 2021
- Technology Trends - Autonomous Driving, 2021
- In-Housing Autonomous Driving Software Stack
- OEM Strategies in Software Stack Development
- In-Cabin Monitoring System
- Product Launch Roadmap - In-Cabin Monitoring System
- System on Chip for AD
- SOC Tailored to Address Layers of Autonomous Driving
- Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Technology in LiDAR
- Benchmarking Capabilities of FMCW and Time of Flight (ToF) LiDAR
9. Autonomous Driving Market Segment Outlook - 2021
- Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Levels of Autonomy
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2021 to 2025
- Autonomous Driving - Companies to Watch Out for
10. Key Regional Predictions 2021
- US
- Europe (Excluding the UK)
- The UK
- Japan
- China
11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Autonomous Driving
- Growth Opportunity 1: L2 and L3 Piloted Driving Market
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automotive LiDAR in the Environment Perception Market
- Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Software Stack
12. Conclusions
