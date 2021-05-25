Global Autonomous Driving Market Report 2021-2025: Major OEMs will Focus on the Deployment of Level 2 and Level 2+ Partial Automation Driving Systems in Mass-market Vehicles

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Driving Industry Outlook, 2021 - Competitive Intensity Propelling the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this 2021 outlook, the analyst has highlighted 3 key market and business trends that have been affected by the changing dynamics of the autonomous ecosystem.

The outlook also highlights 3 key technology trends that the analyst expects will see fast advancements, with focus on highly automated vehicle commercialization.

Global regulations favoring testing and deployment will determine the adoption timeline for consumer markets. China will lead the usership model of Level 4 robotaxis by operation of paid services for public use within predefined geographies. Autonomous shuttles will also be commercially deployed within controlled environments.

The automotive industry is among the most affected sectors in the pandemic and is currently amid progressive recovery in major markets. Autonomous driving has also faced challenges due to this. A few of them include a decline in Autonomous Vehicle (AV) sales, shortage in value chain components, delayed technology introduction, and shift in consumer preferences.

OEMs and value chain partners are finding a way around to streamline their strategies, capital investments, and product roadmap to develop and deploy partial and highly automated vehicles.

In 2021, many major OEMs will focus on the deployment of Level 2 and Level 2+ partial automation driving systems in mass-market vehicles and Level 3 conditional automation in a few premium models.

Market trends include reprioritization of OEM strategies, insurance business models for piloted driving, evolution of technology participants, and the emergence of Tier 0.5 suppliers.

In terms of technology, the focus is expected to be on developing in-house capabilities for scalable hardware and software that will allow OEMs to offer Over the Air (OTA) upgrades for future developments. Trends include in-cabin monitoring systems, System on Chip (SoC), and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology in LiDARs.

This research service highlights these trends and explains their impact along with use cases.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the new business strategies adopted by OEMs and technology providers in 2021?

How is the global autonomous market expected to grow by 2025 based on new SAE definitions?

Which are the key companies expected to announce new innovations in 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary - Global Autonomous Driving

Key Highlights 2020 - Autonomous Driving

Challenges Faced by the Global Autonomous Driving Industry due to COVID-19

The 2020 Global Autonomous Driving - Actuals Versus Forecast

Global Autonomous Vehicle Forecast, 2020-025

Overview of Market and Technology Trends for 2021

Top Predictions for 2021 - Autonomous Driving

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top-Three Strategic Imperatives on Autonomous Driving Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope, Global Autonomous Driving Industry

Research Scope

4. Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

SAE Definitions

5. Executive Summary - 2021 Global Economic Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

6. Global Autonomous Vehicles Sales Trends 2021-2025

Global Light Vehicle Sales, 2008 to 2021

Market Assumptions - Global Autonomous Driving Market

Technology Assumptions - Global Autonomous Driving Market

Global Autonomous Vehicle Forecast, 2020-2025

L2, L2+ Global Sales Units 2020-2025

Overview of ADAS/Autonomous Driving Regulations, Global

Regulations Overview for ADAS/AD Implementation in Global Markets

Overall AD Roadmap

7. Market Trends: Global Autonomous Driving Outlook, 2021

Market Trends - Autonomous Driving, 2021

Insurance Business Models for Piloted Driving

Insurance Premium Costs for Piloted Driving

Reprioritization of OEM Strategies

Value Chain Integration of OEMs for Reprioritization

Evolution of Technology Participants

Technology Companies Developing AD Integration Capabilities

Emergence of Tier 0.5

Collaboration for Co-Development of Advanced Technologies

8. Technology Trends - 2021

Technology Trends - Autonomous Driving, 2021

In-Housing Autonomous Driving Software Stack

OEM Strategies in Software Stack Development

In-Cabin Monitoring System

Product Launch Roadmap - In-Cabin Monitoring System

System on Chip for AD

SOC Tailored to Address Layers of Autonomous Driving

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Technology in LiDAR

Benchmarking Capabilities of FMCW and Time of Flight (ToF) LiDAR

9. Autonomous Driving Market Segment Outlook - 2021

Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Levels of Autonomy

Key Growth Opportunities for 2021 to 2025

Autonomous Driving - Companies to Watch Out for

10. Key Regional Predictions 2021

US

Europe (Excluding the UK)

(Excluding the UK) The UK

Japan

China

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Autonomous Driving

Growth Opportunity 1: L2 and L3 Piloted Driving Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Automotive LiDAR in the Environment Perception Market

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Software Stack

12. Conclusions

