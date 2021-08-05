Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Lucrative Growth Owing to Stringent Regulatory Standards Regarding Environment Conservation & Supportive Government Policies

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Analysis By Product Type, (Cameras, Radar, LiDAR), Vehicle (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market was valued at USD 7349.55 Million in the year 2020.

The global Autonomous Driving sensor market is observing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.

The continuous rise in demand of electric vehicle in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.

The major factor that is boosting the demand for autonomous vehicle is rapid industrialization in emerging economies. The burgeoning demand for a clean energy fuel vehicle by several industries around the world is supporting the growth of the market.

America region occupied the largest share in global Autonomous Driving Sensor market. The reason North America dominates is mainly because of rapid integration of high-value sensing modules, like RADAR, imaging, and LIDAR in automotive systems.

Focus on United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherland, China, Japan, South Korea.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Robert Bosch, Aptiv PLC, NXP Semiconductor, Valeo, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics.

Key Target Audience:

Autonomous Driving sensor Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Product Overview



4. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.1 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Camera- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Radar- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By LIDAR- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Segmentation, By Vehicle

6.1 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: By Vehicle (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Semi-Autonomous Vehicles- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Fully Autonomous Vehicles- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: An Analysis



10. APAC Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: An Analysis



11. Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Drivers

11.2 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Restraints

11.3 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market - By Vehicle (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global Leading Autonomous Driving Sensor company market share, 2020



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Continental AG

14.2 Denso Corporation

14.3 Allegro Microsystems

14.4 Robert Bosch

14.5 Aptiv PLC

14.6 NXP Semiconductor

14.7 Valeo

14.8 Siemens AG

14.9 Mitsubishi Electric

14.10 STMicroelectronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkwg3s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

