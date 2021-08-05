Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Lucrative Growth Owing to Stringent Regulatory Standards Regarding Environment Conservation & Supportive Government Policies
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Analysis By Product Type, (Cameras, Radar, LiDAR), Vehicle (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market was valued at USD 7349.55 Million in the year 2020.
The global Autonomous Driving sensor market is observing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.
The continuous rise in demand of electric vehicle in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.
The major factor that is boosting the demand for autonomous vehicle is rapid industrialization in emerging economies. The burgeoning demand for a clean energy fuel vehicle by several industries around the world is supporting the growth of the market.
America region occupied the largest share in global Autonomous Driving Sensor market. The reason North America dominates is mainly because of rapid integration of high-value sensing modules, like RADAR, imaging, and LIDAR in automotive systems.
Focus on United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherland, China, Japan, South Korea.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
The companies analysed in the report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Robert Bosch, Aptiv PLC, NXP Semiconductor, Valeo, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics.
Key Target Audience:
- Autonomous Driving sensor Vendors
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Government and Policy Makers
- Regulatory Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Product Overview
4. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market
4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook
5. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Segmentation, By Product Type
5.1 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Camera- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Radar- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By LIDAR- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Segmentation, By Vehicle
6.1 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: By Vehicle (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Semi-Autonomous Vehicles- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Fully Autonomous Vehicles- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)
8. Americas Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: An Analysis
9. Europe Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: An Analysis
10. APAC Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: An Analysis
11. Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Drivers
11.2 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Restraints
11.3 Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market - By Vehicle (Year 2026)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market - By Region (Year 2026)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Global Leading Autonomous Driving Sensor company market share, 2020
14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Continental AG
14.2 Denso Corporation
14.3 Allegro Microsystems
14.4 Robert Bosch
14.5 Aptiv PLC
14.6 NXP Semiconductor
14.7 Valeo
14.8 Siemens AG
14.9 Mitsubishi Electric
14.10 STMicroelectronics
