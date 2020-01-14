Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market: Focus on Technology and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market to Grow at a CAGR of 34.78% , in Value, from 2019 to 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838818/?utm_source=PRN



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the expected revenue to be generated by different technologies for wireless charging system during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What are the major growth opportunities for drone manufacturers in applications such as commercial, military and government, and personal and hobbyist?

• What is the expected revenue to be generated by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• Which are the key companies currently operating in the autonomous wireless drone charging and infrastructure market?

• Which global factors are expected to impact the wireless charging system for drones in the next five years?

• What are the key market strategies adopted by the autonomous wireless drone charging and infrastructure market players?



Global Autonomous Wireless Drone Charging and Infrastructure Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.78% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America, which includes the U.S. and Canada, dominated the global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market with a share of 47% in 2018. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of BVLOS drones in various sectors in the country.



The global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024, owing to the low battery life of drones required to operate in BVLOS ranges and growing need to increase flight duration.



However, stringent regulatory framework and safety concerns act as major challenges for the market. The rise of BVLOS drone market in the commercial application is expected to create viable opportunities for the global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market.



Expert Quote



"The increasing demand for BVLOS drones in different commercial applications in future is expected to help in fueling the market for wireless drone charging system. This is because a drone with high payload capacity and endurance needs more power backup for continuous operations."



Scope of the Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market



The autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of by technology, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different technology types that are analyzed, which include inductive, resonant, RF, laser and others. The report also analyzes different applications that include commercial, government and military, and, personal and hobbyist.



The autonomous wireless drone charging and infrastructure market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Industry



The key market players in the global autonomous wireless drone charging drone and infrastructure market include ALKRAS LLC, Divisek Systems, Edronic, Global Transmission Energy Corporation, H3 Dynamics, HEISHA, HUMAVOX LTD., Powerlight Technologies, Shanghai Chu-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Skysense, Inc., SkyX Systems Corp., Solace Power Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., WiBotic Inc., WiPo Wireless Power Pty Ltd, and Witricity Corporation.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838818/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

