Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Actuators, Audible Buzzers, Controllers, Sensors, Visual Indicators
Feb 25, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars v/s Commercial Vehicles), By Technology, By Component, By Operating System, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.
The Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents. This has in turn increased the safety concerns among the population across the globe. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2026.
Additionally, proactive efforts by different governments across the globe to ensure vehicle and road safety are further expected to propel the market. However, high cost of AEB can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, lack of proper infrastructure can further restrict the market growth over the next few years.
The Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market is segmented based on vehicle type, technology, component, operating system, application, company and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be split into passenger cars and light commercial vehicles & medium & heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the rising income levels and the growing demand for passenger cars, especially in the emerging countries.
Additionally, growing production of passenger cars with ICE engine due to increasing vehicle ownership further drives the segmental growth. Based on operating system, the market can be fragmented into high speed-inter urban AEB systems, low speed-city AEB systems and pedestrian-VRU (vulnerable road users) AEB systems. The low speed-city AEB systems segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing number of vehicles coupled with growing number of road accidents, especially in the urban areas.
Regionally, the Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) market owing to the strict regulations in the region for ensuring vehicle safety.
While Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the flourishing automotive industry in the region with technologically advanced countries like Japan and South Korea. Additionally, China tops in the overall vehicles production and manufacturing.
The major players operating in the Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Paccar Inc. (DAF), Infineon Technologies AG and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) manufacturers/suppliers/distributors
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to autonomous emergency braking system (AEB)
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars v/s Commercial Vehicles)
6.2.2. By Technology (Camera-Based, Fusion-Based, Light Detection And Ranging (Lidar)-Based, Radio Detection And Ranging (Radar))
6.2.3. By Component (Actuators, Audible Buzzers, Controllers, Sensors, Visual Indicators)
6.2.4. By Operating System (High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems, Low Speed-City AEB Systems, Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems)
6.2.5. By Application (Forward Emergency Braking, Reverse Emergency Braking, Multi-directional Braking)
6.2.6. By Company (2020)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Technology
7.2.3. By Component
7.2.4. By Operating System
7.2.5. By Application
7.2.6. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
8. Europe Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Technology
8.2.3. By Component
8.2.4. By Operating System
8.2.5. By Application
8.2.6. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
9. North America Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Technology
9.2.3. By Component
9.2.4. By Operating System
9.2.5. By Application
9.2.6. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
10. South America Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Technology
10.2.3. By Component
10.2.4. By Operating System
10.2.5. By Application
10.2.6. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Technology
11.2.3. By Component
11.2.4. By Operating System
11.2.5. By Application
11.2.6. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.2. Continental AG
14.3. Denso Corporation
14.4. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.5. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
14.6. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
14.7. Valeo S.A.
14.8. Delphi Automotive PLC
14.9. Paccar Inc. (DAF)
14.10. Infineon Technologies AG
15. Strategic Recommendations
