Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2023: Rise of the E-commerce Industry is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global autonomous last mile delivery market grew from $17.95 billion in 2022 to $22.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to grow to $61.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.3%.

Major players in the autonomous last-mile delivery market are Amazon, DHL International GmbH, DPD Group, Drone Delivery Canada, Flirtey, Flytrex, Marble Robot, Matternet, Savioke, Starship Technologies, Cheetah Logistic Technology, Dronescan, Edronic, Nuro Inc., Unsupervised Inc., Kiwi Campus, Eliport, Skycart, Refraction AI, Robby Technologies, and Udelv Inc.,

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

The autonomous last-mile delivery refer to the last phase of the delivery process when cargo is carried from a transportation hub to its final destination usually through drones or autonomous vehicles. Autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are used by various retailers and logistics companies for heavy, medium, or lightweight cargo to minimize the delivery time and supply-chain costs.



The main vehicle types of autonomous last-mile delivery are aerial delivery drones, ground delivery bots, self-driving trucks, and vans. A delivery drone is a form of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is used to deliver items to customers in the final mile. The various types include fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid with different solutions such as hardware, software, and service. The different ranges are short-range and long-range. The applications of autonomous last-mile delivery are logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, retail, and other applications.



Technological advancements are shaping the autonomous last-mile delivery market. Companies manufacturing autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are investing in advanced technology to provide enhanced products and services to customers.

North America was the largest region in the autonomous last-mile delivery market in 2022. The regions covered in the autonomous last-mile delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the autonomous last-mile delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market. The e-commerce industry refers to the buying and selling of products and services online that focuses on same-day delivery and on-time delivery to provide a better customer experience. Various factors like workforce shortage, pandemic outbreaks, and supply chain disruptions are leading customers to shop online through e-commerce platforms. E-commerce companies are using drones and autonomous vehicles for the last stage of delivery of the courier and parcel to end-users at their doorsteps without human intervention.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based government export promotion agency, the e-commerce sector in India is estimated to reach $111.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market.



The autonomous last-mile delivery market includes revenues earned by entities providing on-time delivery services, online ordering services, catering food services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Characteristics



3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Aerial Delivery Drone

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-Driving Trucks And Vans

6.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Segmentation By Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Service

6.3. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Short Range

Long Range

6.4. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Logistics

Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

Food And Beverages

Retail

Other Applications

7. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

