Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry Research Report 2023-2028: China Emerges as the Epicenter of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Payload Capacity (<_00 kg_="kg_" _00-500="_00-500">500 kg), Navigation Technology (Laser/LiDAR, Vision Guidance), Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous mobile robots market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023-2028

The autonomous mobile robots market analysis is meticulously detailed, offering insights into the market's diverse segments, including Offering, Payload Capacity, Navigation Technology, Industry, and Region. It delves deep into the market dynamics, exploring the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that exert influence on its growth trajectory. In addition to the quantitative aspects, the report also provides a comprehensive overview of the qualitative aspects shaping this market.

The surge in the autonomous mobile robots market can be attributed to several factors, notably the escalating labor costs and the ever-growing demand for heightened productivity in logistics operations. Autonomous mobile robots align seamlessly with the principles of Industry 4.0, a transformative concept aimed at integrating automation and digital technologies into manufacturing processes. Equipped with advanced sensors, these AMRs play a pivotal role in enhancing manufacturing systems, fostering flexibility, and driving efficiency in production processes.

The Asia Pacific region, home to rapidly growing economies like China, Japan, and India, stands as a key driver in the global AMR market. Several factors contribute to the market's growth in this region, including the swift pace of industrialization, the robust expansion of the e-commerce sector, escalating labor expenses, technological advancements in warehousing practices, the continuous evolution of the logistics and warehousing sectors, and the unwavering focus on Industry 4.0 principles.

These factors collectively create a conducive environment for the widespread adoption of AMRs, ultimately leading to increased operational efficiency, heightened productivity, and enhanced competitiveness across various industries.

In the competitive landscape of the autonomous mobile robots market, notable players such as ABB (Switzerland), Omron Automation (US), Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark), Fetch Robotics (US), OTTO Motors (Canada), and others play pivotal roles in shaping the industry's evolution and innovation.

Laser/LiDAR segment to dominate the autonomous mobile robots market in 2023.

Laser/LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is majorly used in Autonomous Mobile Robots for perception, mapping, and navigation purposes. LiDAR sensors enable AMRs to detect and recognize obstacles in their path accurately.

By continuously scanning the environment, the LiDAR sensors provide real-time data about objects' location, size, and distance. This information enables the robot to plan safe and collision-free paths, avoiding obstacles as it moves forward.

Hardware segment to contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Hardware components in AMRs are necessary for mobility, perception, power management, computational capabilities, connectivity, and safety. High-quality hardware elements ensure reliable and efficient operation, allowing AMRs to perform their tasks autonomously, navigate efficiently, and contribute to improved productivity and efficiency.

Hardware components such as cameras, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors, proximity sensors, and encoders are crucial for perceiving the surroundings of AMRs. These components capture data about the environment, enabling the AMR to detect obstacles, perceive objects, and map its surroundings.

Premium Insights

Growing Focus on Warehouse Automation to Support Market Growth

Hardware Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

100-500 Kg Segment to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

Manufacturing Industry to Capture Largest Share of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market in 2023

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market in China to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Advancements in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Rising Demand for Warehouse Automation

Restraints

High Initial Cost Associated with Implementation of Autonomous Mobile Robots

Need for Proper Infrastructure and Constant Research and Innovation to Enhance System Capability

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Fast and Efficient Last-Mile Delivery

Potential Growth in Industry-Specific Applications

Challenges

Integration of Autonomous Mobile Robots into Existing Workflows and Systems

Lack of Standardization and Interoperability Issues in Autonomous Mobile Robots

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Mapping

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend

Pricing Analysis of Autonomous Mobile Robots Offered by Key Players

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

Major Types of Autonomous Mobile Robots

Introduction

Goods-To-Person Robots

Pallet-Handling Robots

Self-Driving Forklifts

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Technology Analysis

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (Slam)

Lidar and 3D Mapping

Predictive Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml)

Human-Robot Interaction (Hri)

Wireless Communication

Industry 4.0

Case Study Analysis

Dorman Products Deployed Autonomous Mobile Robots from Fetch Robotics to Reduce Travel Time and Utilize It in Valued Tasks

Saddle Creek Adopted Autonomous Mobile Robots from Locus Robotics to Fulfill Increased Orders for Apparel and Supplies During Covid

Otto Motors Provided Autonomous Mobile Robots to Efficiently Automate Material Flow in Production Lines and Storage Areas

Zf Friedrichshafen Deployed Autonomous Mobile Robots from Locus Robotics to Autonomously Transport Customized Automotive Parts and Improve Production Efficiency

John Deere Implemented Autonomous Mobile Robots from Aethon to Improve Production Efficiency and Reduce Manufacturing Cost

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments & Analyst's View)

Key Players

Abb

Omron Automation

Mobile Industrial Robots

Fetch Robotics

Otto Motors

Addverb Technologies

Aethon

Geek+

Invia Robotics

Locus Robotics

Other Players

Boston Dynamics

Eiratech Robotics

Greyorange

Magazino

Iam Robotics

Matthews Automation Solution

Milvus Robotics

Move Robotic

Quicktron Robotics

Robotnik

River Systems

Scallog

Seegrid

Sesto Robotics

Vecna Robotics

