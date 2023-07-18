Global Autonomous Shuttle Market Analysis Report 2023: Autonomous Shuttle Leasing & Increase in Investments in Digital Infrastructure Fuels Expansion

18 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET
A comprehensive research service on the autonomous shuttle market has been released, offering valuable insights into recent developments, market size, and regional trends. The study delves into the markets of North America, Europe, and China, with snapshots of the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea.
Autonomous shuttles are at the forefront of commercialization in the self-driving vehicle industry, benefiting from technology maturity, a robust vendor ecosystem, government support, favorable regulations, and commercial viability.
The report analyzes various business models in the autonomous shuttle market and presents case studies of notable shuttle deployments, providing an in-depth understanding of the average shuttle system's operation.
Furthermore, the study examines upcoming generations of shuttles set to enter the market and offers insights into prominent autonomous shuttle pilot projects.
Key market leaders are profiled in the report, while the factors driving and hindering growth in this space are thoroughly analyzed. The study also highlights emerging opportunities for stakeholders and market players to capitalize on the evolving market landscape.
Among the companies mentioned in the report are Beep, Inc., May Mobility, and Sensible 4.
This research service serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, enabling them to stay informed and make informed decisions in the dynamic autonomous shuttle market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Shuttle Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Autonomous Shuttle Growth and Business Models
- Definition and Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Stakeholders
- Stakeholder Development - Beep, Inc. Business Model Case Study
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Highlights
- Companies to Watch
- Key Pilot Projects
- Growth Metrics
3. Market Overview
- Deployment of Autonomous Shuttles
- Forecast Analysis
- Methodology - Revenue from Usage
- Methodology - Revenue from Sales & Servicing
- Key Assumptions
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Regulatory Changes
- Key Sector Updates
- Design Evolution
- Stages of Deployment
- Market Potential
- Future Outlook
- Competitive Environment
4. Regional Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- North America - Fleet Size Forecast
- North America - Revenue Forecast
- North America - Unit Shipment Forecast
- North America - Pestle Analysis
- North America - Key Market Developments
- Growth Metrics
- China - Fleet Size Forecast
- China - Revenue Forecast
- China - Unit Shipment Forecast
- China - Key Market Developments
- Pestle Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Europe - Fleet Size Forecast
- Europe - Revenue Forecast
- Europe - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Key Market Developments
- Roadmap of the Autonomous Shuttle Market in Europe
- Pestle Analysis
- South Korea - Regional Outlook
- Japan - Regional Outlook
- Middle East - Regional Outlook
5. Case Studies and Company Profiles
- Case Study 1 - Beep, Inc.
- Case Study 2 - May Mobility
- Company Profile - Sensible 4
- Company Profile - Beep, Inc.
- Company Profile - May Mobility
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Digital Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Shuttle Leasing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Planning and After-sales Services
