Global Autonomous Shuttle Market Analysis Report 2023: Autonomous Shuttle Leasing & Increase in Investments in Digital Infrastructure Fuels Expansion

A comprehensive research service on the autonomous shuttle market has been released, offering valuable insights into recent developments, market size, and regional trends. The study delves into the markets of North America, Europe, and China, with snapshots of the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea.

Autonomous shuttles are at the forefront of commercialization in the self-driving vehicle industry, benefiting from technology maturity, a robust vendor ecosystem, government support, favorable regulations, and commercial viability.

The report analyzes various business models in the autonomous shuttle market and presents case studies of notable shuttle deployments, providing an in-depth understanding of the average shuttle system's operation.

Furthermore, the study examines upcoming generations of shuttles set to enter the market and offers insights into prominent autonomous shuttle pilot projects.

Key market leaders are profiled in the report, while the factors driving and hindering growth in this space are thoroughly analyzed. The study also highlights emerging opportunities for stakeholders and market players to capitalize on the evolving market landscape.

Among the companies mentioned in the report are Beep, Inc., May Mobility, and Sensible 4.

This research service serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, enabling them to stay informed and make informed decisions in the dynamic autonomous shuttle market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Shuttle Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Autonomous Shuttle Growth and Business Models

Definition and Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Stakeholders

Stakeholder Development - Beep, Inc. Business Model Case Study

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Highlights

Companies to Watch

Key Pilot Projects

Growth Metrics

3. Market Overview

Deployment of Autonomous Shuttles

Forecast Analysis

Methodology - Revenue from Usage

Methodology - Revenue from Sales & Servicing

Key Assumptions

Fleet Size Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Regulatory Changes

Key Sector Updates

Design Evolution

Stages of Deployment

Market Potential

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

4. Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

North America - Fleet Size Forecast

- Fleet Size Forecast North America - Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast North America - Unit Shipment Forecast

- Unit Shipment Forecast North America - Pestle Analysis

- Pestle Analysis North America - Key Market Developments

- Key Market Developments Growth Metrics

China - Fleet Size Forecast

- Fleet Size Forecast China - Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast China - Unit Shipment Forecast

- Unit Shipment Forecast China - Key Market Developments

- Key Market Developments Pestle Analysis

Growth Metrics

Europe - Fleet Size Forecast

- Fleet Size Forecast Europe - Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Europe - Unit Shipment Forecast

- Unit Shipment Forecast Key Market Developments

Roadmap of the Autonomous Shuttle Market in Europe

Pestle Analysis

South Korea - Regional Outlook

- Regional Outlook Japan - Regional Outlook

- Regional Outlook Middle East - Regional Outlook

5. Case Studies and Company Profiles

Case Study 1 - Beep, Inc.

Case Study 2 - May Mobility

Company Profile - Sensible 4

Company Profile - Beep, Inc.

Company Profile - May Mobility

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Digital Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Shuttle Leasing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Planning and After-sales Services

