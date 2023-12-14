Global Autonomous Truck Market Report 2023: A $19 Billion Industry in 2022 - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Truck Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Truck Market achieved a valuation of USD 19 billion in 2022 and is poised for robust growth in the forecast period, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.16% through 2028

The rapid advancement of sensor technology and software processing has enabled truck manufacturers to introduce varying levels of autonomy to the trucking sector. Self-driving trucks have the capacity to reduce accidents and fatalities, enhance operational efficiency for fleet managers by minimizing vehicle downtime, and cut down labor costs.

The industry's pursuit of improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness is driving the expansion of this market. As demand for products increases and the need for quicker and more reliable deliveries intensifies, traditional trucking operations may encounter constraints linked to human driver-related limitations such as working hours and mandatory rest breaks.

The adoption of sustainable practices further bolsters the autonomous truck industry. As businesses prioritize environmental responsibility, they seek solutions to decrease their carbon footprint while adhering to stringent emission regulations. Autonomous trucks, particularly those propelled by electric or alternative fuels, offer a cleaner and more ecologically responsible mode of transportation.

Key Market Drivers:

Key Market Challenges:

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features are becoming standard in vehicles due to growing awareness and regulatory mandates.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features are becoming standard in vehicles due to growing awareness and regulatory mandates. Electrification Synergy: Electric vehicles (EVs) complement autonomous driving technology. EV technology supports the development of autonomous systems and advances the field of autonomous driving.

Segmental Insights:

Truck Types Analysis: The heavy-duty truck segment is poised for growth due to the ongoing driver shortage, particularly in regions like the United States . Heavy-duty autonomous trucks offer a solution to the driver shortage problem and enhance cost efficiency.

The heavy-duty truck segment is poised for growth due to the ongoing driver shortage, particularly in regions like . Heavy-duty autonomous trucks offer a solution to the driver shortage problem and enhance cost efficiency. Propulsion Type Analysis: Internal Combustion (IC) engine-powered trucks are expected to dominate due to a preference for diesel trucks with IC engines, especially for long-haul transportation.

Regional Insights:

North America : Leading the market with robust infrastructure and technology company involvement. Partnerships between established manufacturers and technology startups drive development.

Leading the market with robust infrastructure and technology company involvement. Partnerships between established manufacturers and technology startups drive development. Asia Pacific : Demonstrating the fastest CAGR, driven by research and development efforts in autonomous vehicle technology. China is positioning itself as a global leader in autonomous driving technology.

Competitive Landscape

