Global Autonomous Vehicle Interiors Industry Report 2023: Despite the Personalization Innovation Culture, Traditional Comfort and Convenience Solutions will Hold a Majority Market Share

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Autonomous Vehicle Interiors Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report delves into the global vehicle interiors market for automated vehicles, encompassing various vehicle types, including passenger vehicles, robo-taxis, and autonomous shuttles.
It scrutinizes critical interior aspects like seating, HVAC, safety features, HMI, HUD systems, and interior lighting. Serving as a valuable guide for OEMs and suppliers, this analysis navigates the transformative landscape of automated vehicle interiors.
It underscores the importance of achieving operational efficiency and differentiation in product designs, catering to both rideshare and privately owned vehicles. The transition to Level 4 automated driving heralds a complete interior transformation, prioritizing luxury, comfort, and convenience for passengers.
As robo-taxis and autonomous shuttles drive this change, customization and personalization emerge as pivotal considerations. While autonomous shuttles are poised to adopt skateboard architecture and dedicated designs, robo-taxis will build upon passenger vehicle foundations, influenced by unique constraints.
OEMs and suppliers must focus on customization and personalization to develop versatile interior solutions that cater to operational efficiency and differentiation, aligning with the needs of rideshare and privately owned vehicles.
This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global vehicle interiors market's evolution within the realm of automated vehicles, covering diverse vehicle types and interior aspects, ensuring a holistic understanding of this dynamic market.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Personalization in User Space
- Passenger Safety in Autonomous Vehicles
- Passenger Engagement and Entertainment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Vehicle Interiors Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Addressable Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Segmentation
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HVAC Systems
- Impact of CASE on Automotive HVAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Seating Systems
- The Impact of CASE on Future Seating Systems
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
- Growth Opportunity Analysis: Safety Systems
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
- Technology Trends: Airbags
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HMI/Display
- HMI Trends
- Evolution of Cockpit Consoles
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HUD/AR
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Interior Lighting
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
