Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Trends Report 2021

This report leverages insights from the publisher's 4 reports related to Automated Driving: Carmakers' Automated Driving Roadmaps 2025; Rankings & market shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020; Regulatory guide to Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X; and Automotive Cyber Security 2025: the Secure Connected Car, to identify emerging trends in autonomous vehicle deployment, winning carmakers and suppliers and adoption roadmaps.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Automated Driving Roadmaps

1.1 Ad Market Status 2020

1.2 Adas Sensor Penetration

1.3 Carmaker Ad Strategies

1.4 L2-L4 Penetration in 2025



2. Top Tier-1 Suppliers in Adas

2.1 Adas Revenue 2020

2.2 Shares in Radar, Camera



3. Regulation for Autonomy

3.1 V2X & Cyber Security

3.2 Regulatory Roadblocks to L3-4 in Major Markets



4. Automotive Cyber Security 2025: Secure Connected



Audi

BAIC

Bentley

BMW Group

5Mini

BYD

CHANGAN

Daimler: Mercedes-Benz

FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati

Ford

Geely

General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise

Great Wall

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)

Honda

Hyundai, KIA and Genesis

Jaguar Land Rover

Porsche

PSA

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Nissan & Infiniti

Renault

SAIC

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota

Volvo

VW & VW Group

APTIV

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Hella

Hitachi

Magna

Mobileye

Valeo

Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)

Zenuity

ZF

