Global Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market 2019-2020 & 2025: Production Shortfall and Supply Chain Disruption Due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles: Focus on Product Types and Applications, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicle Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.79% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



North America dominated the global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles with a share of 62.15% in 2020. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is the most prominent region for the hi-tech paints and coatings market for the autonomous vehicle industry.

The growth in the global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles is attributable to the ongoing demand for efficient and durable paints and coatings for autonomous vehicles. Additionally, an ever-increasing number of cameras and sensors surveilling the road and traffic for the efficient functioning of autonomous vehicles requires advanced coatings and paints to improve safety.



In addition, the growing emphasis on road safety, increasing need to reduce road congestion, and growing demand for LiDAR sensors are some of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles in the coming five years.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, strategies, R&D analysis, and strength and weakness analysis. There is also a detailed description of the impact of COVID-19 in various regions and countries.



The overall market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, China, the U.K., Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the Study

2 Markets

2.1 Industry Outlook

2.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Autonomous Vehicles

2.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

2.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

2.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

2.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

2.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

2.1.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

2.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate)

2.1.4 Supply and Demand Analysis

2.1.5 Profit Margin Analysis

2.1.6 Importance of Hi-Tech Coatings for Autonomous Vehicle

2.1.7 End-User Analysis

2.1.8 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

2.1.8.1 Consortiums and Associations

2.1.8.2 Regulatory Landscape

2.2 Business Dynamics

2.2.1 Business Drivers

2.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

2.2.1.2 Growing Push From Governments to Ensure Road Safety, Boosting the Demand for Autonomous Transportation Systems

2.2.1.3 Superior Properties of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings as Compared to Conventional Coatings

2.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Highly Autonomous Vehicle (L4 and L5)

2.2.2 Business Challenges

2.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

2.2.2.2 High Cost of Autonomous Driving Components

2.2.2.3 Issues with Durability of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings

2.2.2.4 Safety Issues With the LiDAR Technology

2.2.3 Business Strategies

2.2.3.1 Product Developments

2.2.4 Corporate Strategies

2.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

2.2.5 Business Opportunities

2.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

2.2.5.2 High Demand for Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings with the Increase in Level of Automation

2.2.5.3 Development of Functional Pigments

2.2.5.4 Increased Commercialization of Electric Vehicles

2.2.6 Impact of COVID-19

2.2.6.1 Impact of COVID-19

2.2.6.2 Possible Acceleration of Autonomous Vehicle Deployment

2.2.6.3 Production Shortfall and Supply Chain Disruption

3 Applications

3.1 Comparative Analysis of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Applications in Autonomous Vehicles

3.1.1 Applications for Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings: Window Glass vs Windshield vs. Infotainment System vs. Optical Component vs. LiDAR vs. Camera

3.1.2 Analyst Viewpoint on Market Cannibalization

3.2 Application Types of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

3.2.1 Pigment for Exterior Paint

3.2.2 Window Glass

3.2.3 Windshield

3.2.4 Infotainment System

3.2.5 Optical Component

3.2.6 LiDAR

3.2.7 Camera

3.3 Demand Analysis of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

3.3.1 Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles (by Application), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.3.1.1 Pigments for Exterior Paint

3.3.1.2 Window Glass

3.3.1.3 Windshield

3.3.1.4 Infotainment System

3.3.1.5 Optical Component

3.3.1.6 LiDAR

3.3.1.7 Camera

4 Products

4.1 Product Types of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

4.1.1 Pigments for Basecoat

4.1.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings

4.1.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

4.1.4 Self-Cleaning Coatings

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Demand Analysis of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

4.2.1 Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles (by Product Type), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

4.2.1.1 Pigments for Basecoat

4.2.1.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings

4.2.1.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

4.2.1.4 Self-Cleaning Coatings

4.2.1.5 Others

4.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

4.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

4.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.4.1 Leading Patent Companies (by Patent Application)

4.4.2 Leading Innovation Areas (by Hi-Tech Paint and Coating Product Type)

4.5 Pricing Analysis

5 Regions

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Abrisa Technologies

AccuCoat Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Alchemy

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

ECKART

GXC Coatings GmbH

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Newport Thin Film Laboratory

PPG Industries, Inc.

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company

SCHOTT AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5ebb1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

