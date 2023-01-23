Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Predicted to Hit $1,939.7 Million, Growing at 6.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 [190-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global autotransfusion devices market is expected to garner $1,939.7 million by 2027. This growth is mainly owing to increasing occurrence of cardiac disorders worldwide. The North America region is likely to lead the market in the future.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, "Autotransfusion Devices Market by Product Type (On-Pump Transfusion Devices, Off-Pump Transfusion Devices), by End Users (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Emergency Rooms, Nursing Homes, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027".

The global autotransfusion devices market is expected to garner $1,939.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Autotransfusion devices market

The market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region.

The off-pump transfusion devices sub-segment of the product type segment is estimated to witness leading growth with a CAGR of 6.6% in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the growing demand for off pump transfusion devices, as they are easy to use, safer than traditional methods, and also prevent blood loss during transfusion.

The hospital sub-segment of the end user industry segment is anticipated to observe maximum growth in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising adoption of blood transfusion devices in hospitals to carry out various medical process is several specialized medical departments.

Regionally, the North America autotransfusion devices market is projected to observe augmented growth with a CAGR of 6.4% in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the rising need for autotransfusion devices in medical facilities in this region.

Autotransfusion devices market Dynamics

The key factor fueling the growth of the global autotransfusion devices market is a significant rise in the occurrence of cardiac disorders worldwide. In addition, increasing technical advances in autotransfusion devices and rising acceptance for full body transfusion devices are projected to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, technical glitches, for instance, inability of autotransfusion devices to segregate contaminations from the blood cells, is projected to deter the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players of the Market

The major players of the global autotransfusion devices market are

Medtronic Plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Haemonetics Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holding

LivaNova Plc

Getinge AB

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a robust position in the global market. For instance, in June 2020, ProCell Surgical, a designer and manufacturer of patient blood management devices for intraoperative autotransfusion, unveiled a proprietary medical device, ProCell, for automating the manual process of surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion. With this launch, ProCell Surgical is aiming to make a strong foothold in the global autotransfusion devices market.

Moreover, the report offers other key details such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of the leading players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

