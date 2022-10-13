Global Aviation Asset Management Market Analysis Report 2022: Integration of Technologies like Cloud, IoT, Data Management Tools, and Predictive Analytics to Create Numerous Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aviation Asset Management Market By Service Type, By Type , By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aviation asset management market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the rise in air passenger traffic and the development of new aircraft models are driving the demand for the global aviation asset management market.

Market players are making high-end investments to find innovative solutions to increase the functionalities and improve the working of aviation asset management systems. Novel aircraft consist of many parts that need to be managed appropriately.

Development and integration of novel technologies like cloud, internet of things, data management tools, and predictive analytics technology is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.



The global aviation asset management market is segmented into service type, type, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on service type, the market is divided into leasing services, technical services, and regulatory certifications. Leasing services are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Many businesses that operate airplanes in commercial airspace are seeking ways to contract out their aviation asset management tasks. Lease renewal, contract negotiation/renewal, and remarketing are some of the top leasing services in the aviation asset management sector.



Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial platforms and MRO services. Commercial platforms dominate the market and are expected to maintain dominance over the next five years. The need for commercial platforms is primarily driven by the increase in air traffic and the rise in efforts by the leading authorities to expand the aircraft fleet of their country.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global aviation asset management market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global aviation asset management market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global aviation asset management market based on service type, type, end use, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global aviation asset management market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global aviation asset management market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global aviation asset management market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global aviation asset management market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aviation asset management market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aviation asset management market.

AerCap Holdings N.V

Aviation Asset Management Inc

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management

Acumen Aviation

AerData (Boeing Company)

GA Telesis, LLC

Skyworks Capital, LLC.

Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd.

GE Capital Aviation Services (General Electric Company)

Airbus Group

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Aviation Asset Management Market, By Service Type:

Leasing Services

Technical Services

Regulatory Certifications

Aviation Asset Management Market, By Type:

Direct Purchase

Operating Lease

Finance Lease

Sale & Lease Back

Aviation Asset Management Market, By End Use:

Commercial Platforms

MRO Services

Aviation Asset Management Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

