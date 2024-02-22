Global Aviation Biofuel (SAF) Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $51.23 Billion by 2028 from $32.64 Billion in 2022 - Transforming Aviation Industry with Renewable Energy Sources

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Biofuel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aviation Biofuel Market size reached USD 32.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.64% in the forecast period, reaching USD 51.23 billion

The global aviation biofuel market is gaining significant attention as the aviation industry seeks to reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate the environmental impact of air travel. Aviation biofuel, also known as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), is derived from renewable sources such as biomass, cooking oil, algae, and other organic materials. It is considered a viable alternative to traditional jet fuel due to its lower carbon emissions and potential for reducing dependence on fossil fuels.



The market for aviation biofuel is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a growing awareness of the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector. Biofuels offer a way to achieve this goal by providing a more sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel option. Governments and regulatory bodies are also playing a crucial role in promoting the use of biofuels through incentives, mandates, and policies that encourage the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.



Another factor driving the growth of the aviation biofuel market is the increasing demand for air travel. As the global population continues to grow and economies develop, the demand for air transportation is expected to rise. This, in turn, will lead to a higher consumption of aviation fuel. Biofuels offer a way to meet this growing demand while reducing the carbon emissions associated with air travel.



Technological advancements and research and development efforts are also contributing to the growth of the aviation biofuel market. Scientists and engineers are continuously working on improving the production processes, feedstock options, and overall efficiency of biofuels. This has led to the development of advanced biofuel technologies that offer higher energy density, better performance, and compatibility with existing aircraft engines.



However, the aviation biofuel market still faces several challenges. One of the main challenges is the scalability of production. Scaling up biofuel production to meet the demands of the aviation industry requires significant investment in infrastructure, feedstock cultivation, and refining facilities. Additionally, the cost of biofuels is currently higher than traditional jet fuel, making it less economically viable for widespread adoption.



Despite these challenges, the global aviation biofuel market is expected to grow in the coming years. The increasing focus on sustainability, coupled with government support and technological advancements, will drive the adoption of biofuels in the aviation industry. Continued research and development efforts, along with collaborations between industry stakeholders, will be crucial in overcoming the challenges and realizing the full potential of aviation biofuels in reducing carbon emissions and creating a more sustainable aviation sector.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies presents in the Global Aviation Biofuel Market.

Neste

Gevo

World Energy

Eni

Aemetis

SkyNRG

Velocys

Fulcrum Bio Energy

Report Scope



Aviation Biofuel Market, By Technology:

Fischer-Tropsch

Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil

Aviation Biofuel Market, By Application Type:

Commercial

Military

Others

Aviation Biofuel Market, By Type:

HEFA

HVO

FT

SIP

ATJ

Aviation Biofuel Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Italy

United Kingdom

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Iran

Saudi Arabia

UAE

