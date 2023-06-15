Global Aviation Crew Management Market Trends/Analysis Report 2023: A $3.98 Billion Market by 2032 - Adoption of AI Solutions Boosting Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Crew Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aviation crew management market size is expected to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2032

The rising adoption of advanced technology such as AI in crew management solutions is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence technology is used in aviation ground operations including real-time assistance programs and air traffic control. Artificial intelligence (AI) is assisting in the advancement of predictive maintenance and air-controlling traffic operations in the aviation sector.

Automated baggage check-in, face recognition, customer support, and aircraft fuel efficiency are just a few of the systems and services that are integrated using artificial intelligence in the airline industry. These AI-based functions are utilized in the aviation sector to lessen the labor-intensive nature of employee tasks and guarantee the efficient execution of specific processes. Automation has enhanced customer satisfaction and allowed for more efficient management of general systems which has boosted the demand for aviation crew management.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of handheld devices such as computers, tablets, and cellphones for aviation crew management is the major factor supporting the market to grow rapidly. This growth can be attributed to the usage of tablets by cabin crew to undertake routine jobs like meal distribution and efficient passenger management without the need for laborious and time-consuming document procedures.

Also, computer-compatible aviation crew management systems capabilities include crew scheduling, real-time crew tracking, and substantial data storage. Additionally, the system is cost-effective because it can be implemented on existing machines. Therefore, the demand for crew management in aviation is rising as well as advanced technology is supporting the growth of the market.

Additionally, mobile crew programs that provide advantages such as two-way communication, ease, and geolocation services are supported by smartphones. For instance, in October 2022, AIEGS AI Private Limited announced the release of its brand-new smartphone application AIEGS for cabin crew. It is designed to put cutting-edge privacy technology at smartphone users' fingers. The "Artificial Intelligence E-Privacy Genius System," also known as AIEGS, is making electronic privacy the new norm.

Also, in February 2022, Honeywell released an app for the pilots to increase crew connection and enhance fuel efficiency. Insights and suggestions regarding flight efficiency will be made possible with its proprietary "Honeywell Forge Pilot Connect app" & "Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency". Thus, the rising automation such as the adoption of AI and cloud-based technology as well as the development of mobile applications for aviation crew management are driving the growth of the market.



Aviation Crew Management Market Report Highlights

The services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growing number of local and regional airport service providers in an established and emerging region is credited with this rise.

The planning segment accounted for majority of the global revenue share due to rising air traffic and a commitment to ensuring constant operation flow

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow higher CAGR over the projected timeframe. The region's increasing air passenger volume as well as the expanding use of crew management systems by smaller are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

is expected to grow higher CAGR over the projected timeframe. The region's increasing air passenger volume as well as the expanding use of crew management systems by smaller are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The global players include ARCOS, AIMS, Advanced Optimization, CAE Inc., Lufthansa Systems, LAMINAAR Aviation InfoTech., Maureva Ltd., Sheorey Digital Systems, & United Technologies Corporation

Aviation Crew Management Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in air travel and growing airline fleets

Increased demand for flight safety

Restraints and Challenges

Limited Investment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Aviation Crew Management Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

ARCOS LLC

AIMS Inc.

Advanced Optimization System Inc.

CAE Inc.

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.

IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Jepessen Inc.

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

LAMINAAR Aviation InfoTech Pte. Ltd.

Maureva Ltd.

NAVBLUE

OSM Aviation Group

PDC A/S

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd.

S.A. Blue One Management N.V.

United Technologies Corporation

Aviation Crew Management market report based on solution, application, and region:

Aviation Crew Management, Solution Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware

Software

On-Cloud

Server Based

Services

Aviation Crew Management, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Planning

Training

Tracking

Crew Operation

Others

Aviation Crew Management, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l2map

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets