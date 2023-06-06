Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Report 2023: Crew Member Utilization Optimization Reduces Costs Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Crew Management System Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aviation crew management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Aviolinx

BlueOne Software

Fujitsu

Hexaware Technologies Limited

IBS Software

InteliSys Aviation Systems

Jeppesen

Lufthansa System

PDC A/S

Sabre Corporation

This report on global aviation crew management system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global aviation crew management system market by segmenting the market based on system, solution, device, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aviation crew management system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Crew Member Utilization Optimization Reduces Costs

Strict Regulations

Challenges

Development of Crew Management Systems to Meet Specific Airlines' Requirements

Changes in Crew Members' Work Plans due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Dynamics

by System

On-Cloud

Server Based

by Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

by Device

Smartphones

PCS

Tablets

by Application

Crew Planning

Crew Services

Crew Training

Crew Operations

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

