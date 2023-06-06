Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Report 2023: Crew Member Utilization Optimization Reduces Costs Driving Growth

06 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Crew Management System Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aviation crew management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Aviolinx
- BlueOne Software
- Fujitsu
- Hexaware Technologies Limited
- IBS Software
- InteliSys Aviation Systems
- Jeppesen
- Lufthansa System
- PDC A/S
- Sabre Corporation
This report on global aviation crew management system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global aviation crew management system market by segmenting the market based on system, solution, device, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aviation crew management system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Crew Member Utilization Optimization Reduces Costs
- Strict Regulations
Challenges
- Development of Crew Management Systems to Meet Specific Airlines' Requirements
- Changes in Crew Members' Work Plans due to Unforeseen Circumstances
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Dynamics
by System
- On-Cloud
- Server Based
by Solution
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
by Device
- Smartphones
- PCS
- Tablets
by Application
- Crew Planning
- Crew Services
- Crew Training
- Crew Operations
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxnq19
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article