Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Nears $6.5 Billion by 2026
Aug 21, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aviation Cyber Security market accounted for $2,794.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,482.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Growing cyber-attacks, rising number of air passengers and increasing number of DDoS attacks are the major factors influence market growth. However, Lack of efficient security solutions may hinder the growth of the market.
By Application, Airline management segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its better financial results, improve customer service, and enhance operational efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the thriving aviation industry.
Some of the key players in Aviation Cyber Security Market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Computer Science Corp, General Dynamics Corp, BluVector, Inc., root9B Holdings, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Collins Aerospace.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hosted
5.3 On-Premise
6 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Counter Cyber Threats
6.3 Aviation Sector Monitor
6.4 Aviation Sector Detect
7 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wireless Security
7.3 Cloud Security
7.4 Network Security
7.5 Content Security
7.6 Application Security
7.7 Endpoint Security
8 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Service
8.2.1 Training and Consulting
8.2.2 Managed Security Solutions
8.3 Solution
8.3.1 Security and Vulnerability Management
8.3.2 Threat Intelligence & Response
8.3.4 Managed Security
8.3.5 Data Encryption
8.3.6 Network Firewall
8.3.7 Data Loss Prevention
8.3.8 Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attack Protection
8.3.9 Risk and Compliance Management
8.3.10 Antivirus/Antimalware
8.3.11 Disaster Recovery
8.3.12 Unified Threat Management
8.3.13 Identity and Access Management
8.3.15 Content Recovery Management
8.3.16 Web Filtering
9 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Air Cargo Management
9.3 Airtraffic Control Management
9.4 Airline Management
9.5 Airport Management
10 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Military
11 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Rockwell Collins Inc.
13.2 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
13.3 Unisys Corporation
13.4 Harris Corporation
13.5 Airbus Defence and Space S.A.
13.6 BAE Systems Inc.
13.7 General Electric Company
13.8 Computer Science Corp.
13.9 General Dynamics Corp.
13.10 BluVector Inc.
13.11 root9B Holdings Inc.
13.12 Raytheon Company
13.13 Thales S.A.
13.14 Cisco Systems Inc.
13.15 Collins Aerospace
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivj2jx
