Global Aviation Insurance Market Report 2023: Increase in Government Rules & Regulations for Passenger Safety Drives Growth

The global aviation insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

American International Group, Inc.

AXA

BWI Aviation Insurance

Experimental Aircraft Association Inc.

Global Aerospace Services Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Travers & Associates Aviation Insurance Agency, LLC.

Starr International Company, Inc.

USAA

USAIG

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic

Increase in Government Rules & Regulations for Passenger Safety

Challenges

High-Priced Aviation Insurance Claims

Existing Backlogs Present in Aircraft Deliveries

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Public liability insurance

Passenger liability insurance

Combined Single Limit

In-flight Insurance

Others

by Application

Commercial Aviation Insurance

General and Business Aviation Insurance

Others

by End User

Service Providers

Airport Operators

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

