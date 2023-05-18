Global Aviation Insurance Market Report 2023: Increase in Government Rules & Regulations for Passenger Safety Drives Growth

18 May, 2023, 18:00 ET
The global aviation insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- American International Group, Inc.
- AXA
- BWI Aviation Insurance
- Experimental Aircraft Association Inc.
- Global Aerospace Services Inc.
- Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
- Travers & Associates Aviation Insurance Agency, LLC.
- Starr International Company, Inc.
- USAA
- USAIG
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Air Passenger Traffic
- Increase in Government Rules & Regulations for Passenger Safety
Challenges
- High-Priced Aviation Insurance Claims
- Existing Backlogs Present in Aircraft Deliveries
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Public liability insurance
- Passenger liability insurance
- Combined Single Limit
- In-flight Insurance
- Others
by Application
- Commercial Aviation Insurance
- General and Business Aviation Insurance
- Others
by End User
- Service Providers
- Airport Operators
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
