Global Aviation Test Equipment Market Report 2020: Forecast to 2027 with Short-term Impacts of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Test Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aviation Test Equipment Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aviation Test Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Aviation Test Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Pneumatic Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Pneumatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$931.9 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Airbus Group SAS

Boeing Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SPHEREA Test & Services SAS

Teradyne, Inc.

Current & Future Analysis for Aviation Test Equipment by Type - Electrical, Hydraulic and Pneumatic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Aviation Test Equipment by Type - Electrical, Hydraulic and Pneumatic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Aviation Test Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic and Pneumatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Aviation Test Equipment by Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Aviation Test Equipment by Application - Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Aviation Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 44

