Global Avocado Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Nourishing Food Trend Propels Growth - Middle-Income Populace and Import Demand are Key Drivers

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Avocado Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Fresh, Processed), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global avocado market size is expected to reach USD 26.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030

The avocado industry is experiencing a notable upswing driven by the growing emphasis on adopting healthy dietary choices and the expanding cohort of health-conscious consumers.

This burgeoning interest in nourishing food products is propelling the avocado market's expansion. Furthermore, the increased recognition of the nutritional merits of various food items, coupled with the ascent of the middle-income populace and surging import requisites, is poised to bolster the industry's progress throughout the projected period.

In this dynamic landscape, manufacturers on the global stage are forging close collaborations with suppliers to surmount tariff impediments and broaden the scope of their products. Notably, an innovation in the Mexican avocado industry surfaced as a response to these challenges, as evidenced in a September 2019 publication by Wageningen University.

This innovative configuration enabled the industry to navigate barriers and enhance exports to the U.S. market while adhering to rigorous phytosanitary regulations. This strategic evolution has empowered key market players to expand their product outreach, thereby fostering a symbiotic relationship between supply and demand for avocados among discerning consumers.

Foreseeing significant growth, the processed avocado segment is anticipated to carve its mark on the industry landscape. Avocado derivatives, including guacamole blends, pulps, salsas, and beverages, are steadily gaining traction due to the global surge in Western dietary influences and the increasing embrace of diverse culinary traditions.

A prime exemplar of this trend is Freshcourt, a Mexico-based entity that has solidified its status as a prominent producer, garnering favor among consumers both within the U.S. and abroad. With a seasoned history of over 25 years in avocado processing, Freshcourt offers an array of products, encompassing an assortment of guacamole flavors, prepackaged avocado salads, salsas, and more.

The rise in demand for avocado for food applications such as spreads, dips, salsa, tacos, salads, sushi, and burritos, as well as for cosmetics such as masks, sheets, and creams, continues to boost the sales of avocados around the world. Many restaurants and chains such as Chipotle create their own guacamole, an avocado-based dip, from scratch, which fuels the growth of the B2B segment.

Avocados also present a list of benefits when used in cosmetics that includes it's being filled with essential fatty acids and a host of essential vitamins, making avocados a one-stop solution to a lot of everyday skincare problems.

Major players in the global avocado industry include a combination of several established players and emerging players. 

Avocado Market Report Highlights

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the growing popularity of food with a longer shelf life. Longer shelf life helps tackle food waste and meet the growing demand for more sustainable food. Hence, promoting the purchase of avocados in the region
  • The processed segment is anticipated to register a faster CAGR in the avocado industry. The need for convenient meals from a work-centric population drives the growth of the processed avocado industry
  • The B2B is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The increased popularity of processed avocados such as guacamole and salsa among the millennials & Gen-Z population driving the growth of the global market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

80

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$14.85 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$26.04 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.3 %

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Analysis

  • Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
  • Company Categorization
  • Participant's Overview
  • Financial Performance
  • Product Benchmarking
  • Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)
  • Company Heat Map Analysis
  • Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles

  • Calavo Growers, Inc.
  • West Pak Avocado, Inc.
  • Westfalia Fruit
  • Mission Produce, Inc.
  • EMPACADORA AVEHASS S.A. DE C.V.
  • Aguacates JBR
  • Propal
  • Duclos Farms
  • AustChilli Group
  • Simpson Farms

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Avocado Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographics Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Key Observations & Findings

Chapter 5. Avocado Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Fresh
5.3. Processed
5.3.1. Processed avocado market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Pulp
5.3.3. Guacamole
5.3.4. Others

Chapter 6. Avocado Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. B2B
6.2.1. Avocado market estimates and forecast through online B2B distribution channel, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Processing Industry
6.2.3. Foodservice Industry
6.3. B2C

Chapter 7. Avocado Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd5zx1

