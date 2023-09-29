Global AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) Market Forecasts Report 2023-2029: Netflix and Disney+ will Both be in 46 Countries, HBO Max in 35 Countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 Countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $69 billion by 2029, up by $30 billion from $39 billion in 2023.

The US will contribute 31% to the 2029 AVOD total; down from 40% in 2023 - showing that other countries are growing faster. The US will increase by $6 billion between 2023 and 2029, with China adding about half that amount.

These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous edition as platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans. Most hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers offered will be in developed markets. Few platforms want to risk antagonizing the investment community by expanding these services into developing markets where the rewards are lower.

We have cut back the number of countries where these hybrid tiers will appear. By 2029, we expect that Netflix and Disney+ will both be in 46 countries, HBO Max in 35 countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 countries

Who should read this report?

Job Functions:

Corporate development

Strategy

Analyst

Researcher

Types of Companies:

Content owners

Broadcasters

SVOD platforms

AVOD platforms

Telcos

Pay TV operators

TV equipment manufacturers

Banks - Media analysts

Consultancies - media analysts

Satellite operators

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2023, this 236-page PDF and Excel report contains extensive coverage of the AVOD sector (TV episodes and movies only).

Based on June 2023 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube, and Facebook.

OTT insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , UK, USA

, , , , , , , , UK, Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2028

Companies Mentioned

7Plus

9Now

All 4

ALT Balaji

Atresmedia

Azteca/Claro

Bilibili

Blu

Canal Plus

CBC

CTV

Discovery

Disney+

Disney+Hotstar

Eros Now

Exxen

Facebook

Globoplay

HBO

Hulu

Iflix

iQiyi

ITV

Ivi

Joyn

Kinopoisk

Kion

Liv

M6

Mango

Mediaset

Megogo

MiTele

MTV

MyCanal

Netflix

Niconico

Now/Sky

NPO

Okko

Paramount+

Peacock/NBC

Play Suisse

Pluto

Polsat

Premier

Puhu

RAI

Roku

RTE

RTL Play

RTP

RTVE

Ruutu

Samsung TV Plus

Seezn

SIC

Sony

Sooka/Astro

Start

Talpa

Televisa/Blim

Televisions

Ten Play

Tencent Video

Video TF1

ThreeNow

Tubi/Fox

TV2

TV3

TV4

TVA

TVB

Tver

TVI

Tving

TVN

TVNZ

TVP

UNext

Viacom/My5/Pluto

Viafree

Viaplay

Videoland

Vidio

Vision+/MCN

Viu

Viu/Media Prima

VTM Go

Wavve

Wetv/Iflix

Wink

Youku Tudou

YouTube

Zee5

