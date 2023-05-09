Global AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) Market Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2028 - Nine Platforms will Generate AVOD Revenues in Excess of $3 Billion

May 09, 2023, 23:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $41 billion in 2022. The US will contribute 41% to the 2028 total; adding $20 billion between 2022 and 2028.
By 2028, nine platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $3 billion, including five global, three from the US and one from China. The market will remain fragmented.
Disney+ will be the AVOD winner, with $11.4 billion by 2028. Disney+ is expected to follow its US example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, with SVOD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.
Who should read this report?
Job Functions:
- Corporate development
- Strategy
- Analyst
- Researcher
Types of Companies:
- Content owners
- Broadcasters
- SVOD platforms
- AVOD platforms
- Telcos
- Pay TV operators
- TV equipment manufacturers
- Banks - Media analysts
- Consultancies - media analysts
- Satellite operators
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary.
- Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube and Facebook.
- OTT insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA
- Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2028
