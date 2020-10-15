Global Awareness Initiative Reports Turkey Blocked 100 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To stop disinformation surrounding the current conflict with Turkey and Azerbaijan and spread awareness in the international community, Armenia's tech community leaders came together to form the Global Awareness initiative.

Latest news from the front-line of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh:

During a press conference on October 14 , the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan reported that Turkey has blocked 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia traveling from the United States . The only available flight would have transported it through Turkish airspace. Sinanyan also added that over the period of this Nagorno-Karabakh conflict nearly 700 tons of humanitarian aid has been delivered to Armenia from different countries - Russia , the USA , France , Ukraine , European countries, Javakhk, Tbilisi .

On October 15 , a video purporting to show two Armenian prisoners of war being humiliated and brutally killed surged on Azerbaijani social media. The killing and filming of the war prisoners is a violation of the Geneva Convention. Soon after, the Azerbaijani MoD denied being responsible for the video content and the footage started to slowly disappear from social media. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia managed to gather all necessary evidence and is sending it to the relevant international organizational.

Reuters reports that Turkey's military exports to its ally Azerbaijan have risen six-fold in 2020. There was a marked increase, from under $300,000 in July to nearly $80 million in September, just before Azerbaijan launched its first attack on Artsakh, according to exports data.

During his interview with a France 24 journalist, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev mentioned that the attacks on the 19th-century Armenian Cathedral in Shushi, Artsakh, were likely a "mistake." Two Russian journalists were injured in this attack on October 8 . There were two strikes that hit the exact same spot in a "double-tap" attack. On the day of the attack, the Azerbaijani government denied all claims regarding the shelling of the Cathedral. However, after proof of the strikes became overwhelming, Aliyev finally admitted to them and claimed they might have been a mistake.

Addressing the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, France and Germany accused Turkey on Thursday of continuing to provoke the European Union with its actions in the eastern Mediterranean and gave it a week to clarify its positions. The bloc said it would review the possibility of sanctions on Turkey at a European summit in December. "It's clear to us that Turkey is permanently carrying out provocative acts which are unacceptable," France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference alongside his German and Polish counterparts.

The Austrian Parliament has unanimously adopted a proposal/motion condemning the Turkish military intervention in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and arms supply to Azerbaijan . The motion also pointed out Austria's and EU's efforts towards the immediate ceasefire and proposed to hold peace talks in Vienna .

According to the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, Artak Beglaryan , on October 15 , despite the announced ceasefire, Azerbaijan launched a heavy rocket attack on civilian infrastructure and residential neighborhoods of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh. No data on the casualties have been reported as of now, but the shelling is ongoing.

Turkey refused to allow 100 tons of humanitarian Aid to Armenia.

Turkey refused to allow 100 tons of humanitarian Aid to Armenia through its airspace

