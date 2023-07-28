Global Axillary Hyperhidrosis (AHH) Epidemiology 2023-2032: Emerging Therapies and Growing Market

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Axillary Hyperhidrosis (AHH): Global Industry Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for axillary hyperhidrosis (AHH) is experiencing significant growth and is projected to continue expanding until 2032. The United States holds the largest market size, reaching approximately USD 500 million in 2022.

This report report provides a comprehensive understanding of the epidemiology and market trends of AHH in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market size, and forecasts from 2019 to 2032. It also highlights the unmet medical needs and potential opportunities in the market.

AHH is a bothersome condition that can disrupt daily activities and lead to embarrassment and isolation. The psychological and physical health, as well as occupational life, of those affected by AHH are significantly affected. From the discomfort of sweat running down the sides to the embarrassment of obvious sweat stains, the uncontrollable underarm sweating can feel like it's ruining one's life.

Genetic factors play a role in the development of AHH. The main genes associated with the condition are butyrylcholinesterase (BCHe) and Cholinergic Receptor Nicotinic Alpha-7 subunit (CHRNA7). These genes influence the production and activity of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter. Mutations in these genes can lead to abnormal neurotransmitter production, resulting in AHH.

Although there is currently no cure for AHH, various treatment options are available to manage the condition. The recommended first-line treatment is topical antiperspirants. These are the least expensive option but are not as effective in the long term and may cause skin irritations. For patients who do not respond well to topical treatments, botulinum toxin A injections are recommended as the second-line treatment.

The market for AHH also sees the emergence of new therapies that have the potential to positively impact its size. One such therapy is ECCLOCK, developed by Botanix Pharmaceuticals. These innovative treatments are expected to drive the growth of the AHH market.

In conclusion, the market for axillary hyperhidrosis (AHH) is growing rapidly, with the United States leading in market size. Genetic factors play a role in AHH, and although there is no cure, various treatment options are available. The emergence of new therapies, such as ECCLOCK, offers potential opportunities for market growth. The report provides valuable insights for those involved in market research for AHH.

