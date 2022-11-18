Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Analysis Report 2022: The Adoption of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces is Expected to See Growth Between 2020 and 2025

Nov 18, 2022, 12:30 ET
Amazon Business maintains a dominant position as a leading B2B E-Commerce marketplace across various regions
Amazon.com, a leading B2C E-Commerce marketplace, extended its capabilities to the B2B market after launching its subsidiary- Amazon Business in 2015, which focusses on the needs of the B2B market.
Within a year, the company was able to become a billion-dollar business and, by 2021, generated a revenue worth billions of Euros, thereby becoming a key marketplace for B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. With an increasing adoption of third-party marketplaces in the U.S. in 2021, Amazon business was the most preferred marketplace amongst B2B sellers to sell goods and services on, followed by eBay, Walmart, and Alibaba.
Additionally, Amazon business is among the most utilized digital marketplaces by small and medium enterprises worldwide. Moreover, the gross merchandise volume of the company is also forecasted to see a double-digit growth between 2021 and 2025, reaching a value of billions in the Euros by 2025.
The share of B2B E-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces is forecasted to rise worldwide, with Amazon business also holding a notable amount of share in the U.S. market by 2025, as mentioned in this report.
Various other B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are seen mushrooming worldwide
With the share of B2B E-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces set to increase between 2020 and 2025, several other B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are seen connecting the B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. Globally, almost a quarter of B2B buyers used marketplaces to place an order as of August 2021.
Although Amazon business happens to hold a strong position as a digital B2B marketplace in several regions of the world, it is still yet to make its presence felt in the Asia-Pacific region. China-based Alibaba is a dominant B2B E-Commerce marketplace in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by DHGate.com and TradeIndia.
Other regions, such as Latin America and MENA, witnessed a growth of several startups within the B2B E-Commerce market.
