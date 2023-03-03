Global B2B Ecommerce Market 2022-2028: Adoption of Social Commerce Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B Ecommerce Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

Based on the publisher's research report, the global B2B eCommerce market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 21.22% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



The B2B eCommerce market's growth is mainly on account of factors such as a surge in online orders, technological advancements, and ease of various payment methods. Additionally, the rise of social commerce sales has opened new avenues for the studied market.



However, data privacy and security concerns alongside high investments emerge as a cause of concern for market players, limiting the global B2B eCommerce market's scope for growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global B2B eCommerce market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the B2B eCommerce market. The rapid digitalization process across industries has elevated the number of digital buying, which largely supports the market's growth. Along with this, the advent of new players and the rising social media penetration has increased the demand for digital marketing. This further strengthens the B2B online platforms, creating numerous opportunities for the APAC market over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the B2B eCommerce market are DIYTrade, EC21, eWorldTrade, Global Sources, eBay Inc, Flexfire LEDs, ThomasNet, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Kompass, Quill Corporation, Amazon Inc, Flipkart, Chinaaseantrade.com, and MSC Industrial Direct.



Amazon Inc focuses on cloud computing, eCommerce, digital streaming, and AI services. It operates a marketplace for sellers, consumers, and content creators. The company also offers advertising services, serving developers and enterprises through Amazon Web Services. The company serves clients globally, with headquarters located in the United States.

