NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About baby bottles



Baby bottles feature nipples and are primarily used by infants and young children to consume liquid food. They are mainly used to feed infant formula, expressed breast milk, and/or pediatric electrolyte solutions.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global baby bottles market to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baby bottles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of baby bottles as per the product capacity, age group, product, and distribution channel.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Baby Bottles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BABISIL

• Handi-Craft Company

• Mayborn Group Limited

• Munchkin

• Pigeon



Market driver

• Rising demand from developing countries

Market challenge

• Increasing awareness about the benefits of breast milk

Market trend

• Rising demand from developing countries

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



