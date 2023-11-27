Global Baby Care Products Market Report 2023-2029 with Strategic Insights - Focus on Using Eco-friendly Ingredients and Escalate Business Presence in Developing Countries

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Care Products Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Hygiene, Baby Food, Others), Nature (Organic, Inorganic), Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Care Products Market is expected to generate USD 206.68 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 129.35 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Baby Care Products is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.02%. 

This Global Baby Care Products Market report which provides a complete analysis of the Global Baby Care Products industry for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

A favourable growth element for the global Baby Care Products market is the increasing number of rising infant population, increasing female participation in workforce, and changing consumer preference towards organic baby care products.

The market has seen a rise in the development of innovative technological products over the years. These advancements have brought several benefits to parents in terms of baby monitoring, feeding, hygiene, and comfort.

The increasing demand for organic baby care products has led to a surge in product diversification and premiumization. Manufacturers are introducing a wide range of organic offerings, including organic diapers, baby food, skincare products, clothing, and toys.

To cater to the busy lifestyles of parents, companies are introducing multi-functional baby care products that serve multiple purposes. For instance, baby products that combine skincare and sun protection, or feeding bottles with built-in formula dispensers, offer convenience and practicality for on-the-go parents. Economic growth and increasing disposable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have contributed to the growing demand for baby skincare products.

Developing countries often witness the expansion of retail networks, increased internet penetration, and improved logistics capabilities. This creates opportunities for companies to establish distribution networks, reach underserved areas, and leverage e-commerce platforms to expand their market.

The demand for biodegradable baby diapers is on the rise as parents seek more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional disposable diapers. Sustainable diapers are designed to minimize their environmental impact. They are made from biodegradable or compostable materials, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. As per World Bank, approximately 50% of women are employed worldwide in the year 2021, and the numbers are rising sharply.

Working women often have busy schedules, balancing their professional responsibilities with childcare. Baby care products provide convenience and time-saving solutions that help streamline their daily routines. Products like diapers, baby wipes, and baby food allow for easier and faster caregiving, enabling working women to manage their time efficiently.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Baby Care Product Market by Value (USD Billion)
  • The report presents the analysis of Baby Care Product Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Baby Care Product Market by Product Type (Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Hygiene Care Products, Baby Food Products, Other Products).
  • The report analyses the Baby Care Product Market by Nature (Organic, Inorganic).
  • The report analyses the Baby Care Product Market by Age Group (0-4 Months, 5-8 Months, 9-12 Months).
  • The report analyses the Baby Care Product Market by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy, Online channel)
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Market Background

  • Scope and Product Outlook
  • Executive Summary
  • Research Methodology

Strategic Recommendations

  • Amplify focus on using eco-friendly ingredients
  • Escalate the business presence in developing countries

Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Positioning
  • Prominent Companies Market Share

Company Profiles

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Kimberly Clark
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Himalaya
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Danone
  • Reckitt
  • Pigeon
  • Artsana
  • Newell Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw0x2c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Report 2023-2027: Uptake in Real Estate Projects and Investment in Non-Energy Infra Projects will Speed Up Growth

United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Report 2023-2027: Uptake in Real Estate Projects and Investment in Non-Energy Infra Projects will Speed Up Growth

The "United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report ...
United States Construction Industry Report 2023: Infrastructure and Commercial Investments are Expected to Lead Other Construction Sectors in H2 2023 and Q1 2024

United States Construction Industry Report 2023: Infrastructure and Commercial Investments are Expected to Lead Other Construction Sectors in H2 2023 and Q1 2024

The "United States Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.