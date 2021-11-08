Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Johnson & Johnson, The Hain Celestial and The Himalaya Drug Company Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses trends and markets for the baby bathing products market. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Pharmacy Store/ Drug Stores, Convenience store & Online sales channel. The market is studied across 5 major regions and 19 major countries.



Parents are always concerned about buying the best for their infants, to ensure they remain away from risk. Baby cleansers & body wash are used to wash effectively cleanses the skin and hair, retain the tenderness and safeguard from infection. Through the historic period, the market was growing at a rate of over 8.17%. In the overall baby bathing product, the baby body cleanser & body wash is the highly preferred product. The variety of flavors available is also attracting more customers. The increase in the disposable income of young parents and the recognition of the new small-scale brands are also stimulating market growth. In the year 2026, the market of baby cleanser and body wash market is expected to reach a value of USD 3885.80 Million.



As millennial parents are more educated, they now prefer organic cleansers. Many manufacturers now cater to this niche segment and are creating maximum opportunity by introducing a new product line and establishing an online market line. These organic product ranges are clinically tested to be hypoallergenic and carry no artificial fragrances. The major offline distribution channel supermarket/ hypermarkets, pharmacies/ drug store contribute to revenue generation of baby cleanser & body wash market worldwide. Through the forecasted period, the online sales channel is expected to be the fastest-growing, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.56%. The leading brands have now started to opt for various social media strategies and run targeted campaigns to gain the attention of millennial mothers.



Classified on basis of region, the market is divided into key regions of- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Based on the consumption, the Asia Pacific is the dominating region, given the high number baby population. Also, China leads the global market as an individual country, holding nearly 30% of the market share. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow slowly during the forecasted period, given the unevenness of the economy and preference for the traditional practices.

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market?

7. What are the major companies in the Global Baby Cleanser & Body Wash Market?



