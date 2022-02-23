Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market Forecast to Reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Cribs and Cots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby cribs and cots market reached a value of US$ 1.48 Billion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

The increasing popularity and utilization of baby care products, such as strollers, monitors, and cribs and cots, on account of the growing need for advanced baby safety products, represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising number of nuclear families is also positively impacting the sales of baby cribs and cots worldwide. Moreover, stringent safety standards by regulating authorities are impelling leading manufacturers to introduce products with advanced safety features.

Furthermore, technological advancements by manufacturers have resulted in the introduction of convertible cribs that can be altered to a toddler bed, day bed and a full-sized bed for babies. The rising demand for such products can also be accredited to the rising number of parents who are seeking baby cribs and cots that are affordable, convenient and provide multipurpose uses.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global baby cribs and cots market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, design type, material and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Convertible

Multi-Purpose

Standard

Portable

Breakup by Design Type:

Traditional

Contemporary

Modern

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Artsana S.p.A., Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB), Delta Children's Products Corp., Dream On Me Inc., East Coast Nursery Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Natart Juvenile Inc., Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.) and Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global baby cribs and cots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby cribs and cots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby cribs and cots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market

Market Breakup by Product Type

Market Breakup by Design Type

Market Breakup by Material

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Market Breakup by Region

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Price Analysis

Company Profiles

Artsana S.p.A.

Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB)

Delta Children's Products Corp.

Dream On Me Inc.

East Coast Nursery Ltd.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Natart Juvenile Inc.

Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.)

Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.

