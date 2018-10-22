Global Baby Diapers Market by Product Type, Size [Small & Extra Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large ], and Age Group [Infants, Babies & Young Toddlers, Toddlers, and Children above 2 years]: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Baby Diapers Market by Product Type (Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants, and Biodegradable Diapers), Size [Small & Extra Small (S & XS), Medium (M), Large (L), and Extra Large (XL)], and Age Group [Infants (0 - 6 Months), Babies & Young Toddlers (6 - 18 months), Toddlers (18 - 24 months), and Children above 2 years]: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Increase in disposable income and rising health care expenditures have driven the demand for baby diapers. The key factors which drive the growth of baby diapers market include frequent use of diapers to maintain hygiene and prevent rashes in babies' skin. Additionally, increasing birth rate, rapid urbanization and continuously improving economic conditions in developing countries have fueled the growth of baby diaper industry. The global baby diaper market is estimated to reach $59.4 billion by the year 2020. Developed countries have the largest market share; however, with the rise in disposable income, developing economies are expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Disposable diapers' market would garner substantial market share of about 63% of the estimated global market by 2020. The changing environmental needs would limit the use of disposable diaper in the future, promoting the usage of bio-degradable diapers.



The global baby diapers market is segmented into cloth, disposable, training nappy, swim pants and biodegradable diapers. During 2013, the disposable diapers' segment amassed the largest market share of about 66% of the global market. Based on geographic regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Baby diaper market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow speedily at a CAGR of 8.3% as compared to the other regions, namely North America and Europe. Baby Diapers' market is further analyzed based on major countries within the analyzed regions.



The companies operating in this market are focusing on manufacturing cost effective and skin friendly diapers that will cater to the customers with pressing demands for quality and cost effectiveness. However, the global baby diapers' market growth would witness hurdles due to high-priced products and various social and environmental issues. As billions of diapers are disposed every year, and due to the slow rate of bio-degradation, adverse health effects are caused due to the toxic chemicals, namely xylene, toluene and other chemicals present in diapers. This factor would pose as a formidable challenge to the growth of the market in the future. However, the bio-degradable market would grow in demand and the restraint would be boon in disguise for the growth of the bio-degradable baby diapers market.



Many companies aim to develop and market newer variants of baby diapers; for instance, SCA Hygiene launched 'Libero' that meets the flexi-fit design and softness requirements of the customers. Companies profiled in the report are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, SCA Hygiene, Hengan, Unicharm, KAO Corporation, Bumkins, American Baby Company and Diapees and Wipees.



KEY BENEFITS

The in-depth research and analysis of key market players will enable manufacturers to adopt new strategies that would help them in taking decisions regarding growth and eventfully gain competitive advantage



The market estimation for 2020 would facilitate the customers in formulating long term strategies to garner market share



The highlights of the changing customer needs and demand would facilitate the companies to produce newer variants catering to needs of all the customers



The report provides the extensive analysis of diaper manufacturing industries, current trends in the market, drivers and challenges



Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis discussed for global baby diapers market would help in making strategic decisions



The report has segregated the market in terms of the type of the product and the geography.



Market by Product Type

Cloth Diapers



Flat Cloth Diapers



Fitted Cloth Diapers



Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers



All in one Cloth Diapers



Other Cloth Diapers



Disposable Diapers



Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers



Regular Disposable Diapers



Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers



Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers



Swim Pants



Biodegradable Diapers



Market By Geography

North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



United Kingdom



Others



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Others



