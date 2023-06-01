Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $76.22 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby food and infant formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% to reach $76.22 Billion by 2030 from $51.26 Billion in 2023.

This report on global baby food and infant formula market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global baby food and infant formula market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging type, nature, price, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the baby food and infant formula market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Consciousness among Consumers

Emergence of Organic Products

Rising E-commerce Sales

Challenges

Concerns Related to Food Safety

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Baby Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Other Baby Food

by Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Others

by Nature

Conventional

Organic

by Price

Mass

Premium

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

