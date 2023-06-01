Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $76.22 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%

01 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby food and infant formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% to reach $76.22 Billion by 2030 from $51.26 Billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Arla Foods amba
- Bledina
- CSC Brand LP.
- Danone
- Glanbia plc
- Hain Celestia
- HiPP
- Kraft Heinz Company
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.
- Nestle
- Nutricia
- Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf
This report on global baby food and infant formula market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global baby food and infant formula market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging type, nature, price, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the baby food and infant formula market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Consciousness among Consumers
- Emergence of Organic Products
- Rising E-commerce Sales
Challenges
- Concerns Related to Food Safety
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Baby Milk Formula
- Dried Baby Food
- Prepared Baby Food
- Other Baby Food
by Packaging Type
- Bottles
- Cans
- Pouches
- Others
by Nature
- Conventional
- Organic
by Price
- Mass
- Premium
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
