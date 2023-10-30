Global Baby Food Market Set to Hit USD 143.65 Billion by 2030, Growing at 5.90% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Awareness of Innovative Baby Products, Projects Kings Research

News provided by

Kings Research

30 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report released by Kings Research, the global Baby Food Market size is expected to reach USD 143.65 billion in revenue by 2030 from USD 86.45 billion in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% from 2023 to 2030. The rising awareness of innovative baby products, along with well-structured retail marketing efforts, is driving the baby food market expansion.

Furthermore, the growing number of working women and rising parenting concerns are propelling market growth. Additionally, the advantages of baby food, including its soft texture, easy digestibility, and associated health benefits, are contributing to increasing product demand.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/baby-food-market-262

Trending Now: SimpliFed Announces Improved Baby Formula in 2023

In March 2023, SimpliFed, the telehealth service committed to making inclusive infant feeding support more accessible, revealed a distribution partnership with Nature's One, the creators of Baby's Only® Formulas. This collaboration will enable SimpliFed to offer organic infant formula to families in need.

Global Baby Food Market Report Overview:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

USD 86.45 Billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 143.65 Billion

CAGR

5.90 %

No. of Pages

120

Segments Covered

Type, Category, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers

Ease of Accessibility and Availability of Conventional Baby Food to Augment Market Growth

Rising Implementation of Marketing Strategies by Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Support Market Proliferation

Opportunity

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Food to Augment Baby Food Market Progress

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/baby-food-market-262

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global baby food market are employing key strategies such as partnerships, product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand their product offerings. Their expansion and investment efforts encompass activities such as boosting R&D, establishing new manufacturing facilities, and optimizing supply chains.

For instance, in December 2022, Mother Nurture introduced a freshly launched range of baby foods that have received the approval of parents and the taste buds of babies. These products are sourced from premium farms and factories around the globe.

Key players profiled in the global baby food market include:

  • Nestle
  • Danone S.A.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Abbott
  • Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.
  • HiPP
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Hero Group
  • Kewpie Corporation
  • FrieslandCampina

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/baby-food-market-262

The global Baby Food Market is segmented as:

By Category

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Ease of Accessibility and Availability of Conventional Baby Food to Augment Market Growth

Based on category, the conventional segment dominated the global baby food market, accounting for the largest share in 2022. The ease of availability and accessibility of these products with most grocery stores stocking them are attributable to the segmental growth. Furthermore, these products come in a wide range of flavors and textures, catering to the diverse preferences and dietary requirements of infants. As a result, parents find it convenient to purchase these conventional baby food options, which is bolstering market expansion.

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Drugstores/ Pharmacies
  • Convenience Store
  • Online Channel

Rising Implementation of Marketing Strategies by Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Support Market Proliferation

In terms of distribution channels, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is foreseen to lead the global baby food market through the projection period. This growth can be attributed to the growing popularity and awareness of baby food worldwide. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies, along with attractive discounts offered by supermarkets/hypermarkets, are driving product consumption through these channels, thereby stimulating market growth.

Purchase this Premium Research Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/262

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Food to Augment Baby Food Market Progress

The increasing demand for natural and organic food for infants and babies can be attributed to the rising number of working women in recent years. Additionally, consumers are gravitating toward packaged baby foods due to their busy schedules and hectic work routines, valuing the convenience and nutritional richness these products offer.

Recognizing that the health and nutrition of children are paramount, baby food manufacturers are prioritizing higher quality and affordable options, which is supporting market expansion. The combination of a growing infant population and increased availability of organic baby food is expected to fuel market growth in the foreseeable future.

Surging Working Women Population in APAC to Aid Market Proliferation

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global baby food market over the forecast period driven by an increasing working women population and a growing awareness of the importance of nutritious baby food for infant health. Additionally, strong distribution and marketing channels, along with various distribution options, are likely to contribute to the market's expansion.

Moreover, prominent companies in the regional baby food market are engaging in mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage. Market players are further establishing partnerships with small and medium sized businesses to ensure the availability of baby food, which is driving the domestic market growth.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.kingsresearch.com/baby-food-market-262

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global Baby Food Market 

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

Chapter 4 Global Baby Food Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Baby Food Market, By Type

Chapter 7 Global Baby Food Market, By Category

Chapter 8 Global Baby Food Market, By Form

Chapter 9 Global Baby Food Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 10 Global Baby Food Market, By Geography

Chapter 11 North America 

Chapter 12 Europe 

Chapter 13 Asia Pacific 

Chapter 14 Middle East & Africa 

Chapter 15 Latin America 

Chapter 16 Global Baby Food Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 17 Company Profiles

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/baby-food-market-262

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research
Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.kingsresearch.com
Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Kings Research

Also from this source

Global Amino Acids Market Set to Hit USD 51.35 Bn by 2030, Growing at 8.61% CAGR, Fueled by Consumer Shift Toward Healthier Food Options, Kings Research Reports

As per the recent report released by Kings Research, the global Amino Acids Market size is expected to grow from USD 26.95 billion in 2022 to USD...

Global Security Solutions Market to Garner Valuation of USD 564.53 Million by 2030, Exhibiting 8.15% CAGR, Fueled by Growing Implementation Across Diverse Industries, States Kings Research

As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Security Solutions Market size was recorded at USD 301.62 million in 2022 and is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.