Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Baby Foods and Infant Formula in US$ by the following Product Segments: Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443582



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Laboratories

- AMUL

- Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

- Balactan Nutrition

- Beingmate Group Co., Ltd.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443582



BABY FOODS AND INFANT FORMULA MCP-2202 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor, Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers

Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present, and the Future

Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food Market

Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China

Falling Prices of Milk

Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies

More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China

The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries

Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding

Changing Consumer Preferences

Key Factors Impacting Sales

Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)

Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods

Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby Food

Convenient Packaging

Organic Options

Focused Health Benefits

Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact Infant Formula Market

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian Super Powers

Table 1: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Valmue Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand in Developing Countries Driven by Lower Per Capita Consumption and Increasing Affluence

Table 3: Global Infant Formula Consumption per Birth (Kilograms) by Geographic Region: 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Plays a Pivotal Role in Altering Market Dynamics at the Global level



2. COMPETITION

Pediatric Nutrition Market: Major International Players

Prospects for Top Four Companies in the Emerging Markets

NestlÃ© Dominates the Global Baby Foods & Infant Formula Market

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Baby Food Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Organic Baby Foods Sector: Heading Towards Consolidation?

Social Media, E-Commerce & M-Commerce: The Preferred Means of Consumer Outreach

E-Retailing Expands Growth

Table 6: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufactures Target Mature Markets for Premium Products

Shifting Focus of Manufacturers to Emerging Markets

Brand Name, Quality, Safety, Price, and Value: Important Purchase Criteria

Brand Loyalty versus Brand Switching

Innovative Processing Technique to Render Baby Food Safe

Quality & Convenience Take Stronger Hold

Newer Players Focus on Product and Packaging Innovations

Provision of Information Will Be Key to Gain Consumer Acceptance

Key Barriers to Entry in the Milk Formula Market

Baby Foods not Limited to Usual Products

Baby Food Manufacturers Diversify into Toddlers Market



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 7: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market

Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk

High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized Health Benefits

Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum

Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/ Anti-Allergic Baby Food

Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula: Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development

Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten- Free Infant Foods

Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between Formulas and Breast Milk Continues

Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?

Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market

Adult Style Recipes Find Favor

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2006, 2012, and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

Table 10: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients

Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients: Brief Details

Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches

Little Spoon's Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing (HPP)

Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby Food without Preservatives

Yura Yogurt Packaging

Happy Family Organic Superfoods

HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products

Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-Pot Jars

Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies

Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package

Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to Digitized Infant Accessories

Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas

Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics

Baby`s Only Organic LactoRelief Formula

Baby`s Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA

Happy Tot's Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk

Earth`s Best Organic Infant Formula

Vermont Organics Infant Formula

Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals

Earth's Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal

Happy Baby's Organic Puffs

Plum Organics' Hello Morning Oatmeal

Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber

Happy Baby's Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal

Infant Formula Containing 2'-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines

Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status

Bimuno® Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality as HMOS

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative Baby Food Solutions

N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to Replicate Breast Milk

ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food

Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and ucleotides: High Value Ingredients

Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in Infants

High-beta-palmitate Oils

Human Lipid Fat Analogue

Complex Lipid Matrices

Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in Infant Formula (2013)



5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Political Will, Breastfeeding, Contamination

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

New Ingredients Continue to Surface for Mimicking Breast Milk Performance

Raw Animal Milk

Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity

Breast Milk: The €˜Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Unethical Marketing Promotions

Product Recalls: A Cause for Concern?

FDA Announces Recall on Sammy's Milk Infant Formula

Despite Concerns, Carrageenan Finds Application in Infant Formula

Nanoparticles in Powdered Baby Foods

Booming Black Market for Baby Formulas

Negative Impact of Soy Based Infant Formula

Adverse Impact of High Iron-Fortified Infant Formula

GMO Ingredients are Common in Infant Formulas

Nucleotides and its Impact on Infant Growth

Infant Formulas Contain Synthetic Vitamin A

Heat Treatment and Processing of Infant Formula Results in Amino Acids Damage

Chinese Demand for Infant Formula Causes Supply Shortages

Limits on Purchase of Pediatric Formula in Select Countries

Marketing Restrictions to Present Challenges



6. REGULATORY ISSUES AND DEVELOPMENTS

Presence of Perchlorate in Formula Could Possibly Impair Brain Development

Presence of E. sakazakii in Infant Formula Trouble Regulatory Authorities

Rules and Regulations Regarding Commercial Baby Foods

The International Code on Breast Feeding

WHO's International Code Violated by Several Manufacturers

Chinese Food Scare Raises Concerns

Infant Formula: Issues and Regulations

Directives on Composition and Labeling of Infant Formula



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Danone Introduces Infant Formula in India

Kendal Nutricare Launches New Baby Formula

Biostime Unveils New Organic Infant Formula

Castlemil Introduces New Baby Cereals

Valio Expands Infant Food Range

Bledina Launches Instant Baby Cereal

Shufersal Introduces New Infant Formula

Yummy Spoonfuls® Expands its Baby Foods Product Line

Bledina Unveils Fruit Gourds Snack

Nutrico Optimum Nutrition Unveils Infant Formula Line

Kendal Nutricare Introduces Whole-Milk Infant Formula

Plum Organics Introduces Organic Infant Formula

Happy Family Unveils Organic Baby Food Products

Murray Goulburn Launches New Infant Formula Brand

Ella's Kitchen Introduces New Cereals Brand

Blackmores Unveils New Baby Formula Products

Yashili Launches Premium Infant Formula

Faulding Launches Infant Milk Formula

Dana Dairy Group Unveils New DANALAC Baby Cereals

Earth's Best Launches Infant Formula with Non-GMO Ingredients

Gerber Launches New Product Line



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dana Dairy Group Expands Global Market for its Baby Milk

Blue Lake Dairy Open Infant Milk Powder Processing Plant

Reckitt Benckiser to Acquire Mead Johnson Nutrition

NestlÃ© Establishes Infant Nutrition Products Manufacturing Facility in Mexico

Ausnutria Dairy and Westland Establish Manufacturing Plant

Synlait Milk and a2 Milk Company Enter into Agreement

Mead Johnson Enters into Agreement with Murray Goulburn

Bega Cheese Partners with Blackmores

Atlantic Grupa to Construct Baby Foods Manufacturing Factory in Russia

Perrigo Receives USFDA Approval for its Infant Formula Products

Nestle Plans to Automate Infant Food Facility

Fonterra Signs Agreement with Bellamy's

FrieslandCampina Opens Nutrition Ingredients Production Plant

NurturMe Receives Capital from EcoEnterprises Fund

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Inaugurates Infant Formula Facility

Yashili to Acquire Dumex Infant Formula Business from Danone

The Kraft Heinz Company Merges Kraft with Heinz

Rhodes Food Group Takes Over Boland Pulp



10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

AMUL (India)

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)

Balactan Nutrition (Spain)

Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Bellamy's Organic (Australia)

Biostime Inc. (China)

Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)

Danone SA (France)

Danone Nutricia (France)

Bledina SA (France)

Cow & Gate (UK)

Milupa Nutricia GmbH (Germany)

Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)

Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)

Feihe International, Inc. (China)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

H. J. Heinz Company (USA)

Hain Celestial Group (USA)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (USA)

Semper AB (Sweden)

HiPP UK Ltd. (UK)

Hong Kong Wissun Group (China)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NestlÃ© S.A. (Switzerland)

Gerber Products Company (USA)

Parent's Choice (USA)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Plum Organics (USA)

Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)

Synutra International Inc. (USA)

The a2 Milk Company (Australia)

Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)

Yili Group (China)



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infant Formula by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Infant Formula by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Dried Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Dried Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Baby Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Other Baby Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Baby Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Positive Growth Projected for the US Market amidst Sluggish Growth in Birth Rates

Table 27: Birth Rates in the US: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The US Loses Out to China and India Owing to Higher Birth Rates

Recent Trends in the US Infant Formula Market

Standard Baby Food Formulas

Active Trends in Infant Formula

Baby Formula for Every Stage of the Child

Store Brand Food Formula

Too Much Variety Causing Confusion among Consumers

Key Issues with Newer Baby Food Formulas

Surging Popularity of Organic Infant Food Products Augurs Well for the Market

Pouch Segment Driving Growth of Organic Infant Meals Market

Mature Market Promotes Growth of Premium Products

Growing Hispanic Population and Gen Y Reaching Child-Bearing Age Signals Opportunities

Healthy Baby Food Trend with Clean Labels and Convenient Packaging Favor Market Gains

ARA and DHA Spruce up Baby Food Market

Americans Gradually Recognize the Benefits of Breast Milk

.But Working Status of Women Continues to Fuel Demand

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program

Infant Formula Milk: An Expensive Proposition

Studies Question the Presence of Nanoparticles in Foods Meant for Babies

Competition: Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Manufacturers Resort to Aggressive Marketing to Improve Market Share

Key Market Share Statistics

Table 28: Leading Players in the US Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Danone, Mead Johnson, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Leading Players in the US Ready-to-Drink Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Leading Players in the US Powdered Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Leading Brands in the US Baby Foods Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Brand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Leading Players in the US Baby Food and Snack Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Beechnut, Gerber/ Nestle, Hain Celestial, Plum PBC, Stonyfield Farm, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Brands in the US Infant Formula (Powder) Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Brand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Leading Brands in the US Ready-to-Drink Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Brand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Leading Brands in the US Baby Food and Snack Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Brand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Channels

Online Baby Food Shopping Gains Pace

Regulations in the Infant Formula Market

New Bills to Boost Breast Feeding

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects in the US

Strategic Corporate Developmets

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Organic and Premium Products Drive Gradual Market Growth

Table 39: Leading Players in Canadian Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Heinz Canada, Mead Johnson, NestlÃ©, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Birth Rates in Canada: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause for the Sluggish Market Growth

Table 44: Birth Rates in Japan: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Influenced by Steady Increase in Working Women

Elderly Population: The New Target Market for Baby Food

Growing Proliferation of Ready-to-Use Liquid Infant Formula Sustains Market Growth

Japan: Leading Players

Table 45: Leading Players in the Japanese Baby Foods Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Value Sales for Meiji Dairy Corp., Morinaga Milk Industry and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Number of Working Women and Popularity of Convenience Foods Drive Market Demand

Organic Baby Food: A Niche and Popular Product Category

Eastern Europe Provides Growth Prospects

China's Expanding Market for Infant Formula Causes Shortage in Europe

Regulatory Environment

European Parliament Defines New Regulations for Infant Formulas in 2016

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

France: A Major Global Consumer of Baby Foods and Infant Formula

Table 55: Birth Rates in France: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

France: Leading Players

Table 56: Leading Players in the French Market for Baby Foods (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for BlÃ©dina, Nestle, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Leading Players in French Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Danone, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: French 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

The Convenience of Baby Foods over Freshly Prepared Foods Drive Market Adoption

Table 61: Birth Rates in Germany: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Milupa Nutricia GmbH - A Major Player in Germany

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: German Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: German 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Organic Baby Foods Grow in Popularity

Table 65: Birth Rates in Italy: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Italy: Leading Players

Table 66: Leading Players in the Italian Market for Baby Foods (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Danone, Heinz Italia SpA, NestlÃ© Italiana SpA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NestlÃ© Italiana S.p.A. - A Major Player in Italy

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Decline in Breastfeeding Practice Spurs Market Demand

Concerns over Low Breast Feeding Rate

Product Innovations Balance the Downhill Trend in Birth Rates

Table 70: Birth Rates in the UK: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufactured Baby Food Continues to Rule despite Growing Popularity of Home-Made Foods

Sales of Organic Baby Food Gain Momentum

Continuing Debate on Relevance of €˜Organic' in Baby Foods

Ready-to-Feed Formula: A Niche and Premium Product Category

Follow-on Milks Drive the Baby Milks Segment

Surging Chinese Demand for Infant Formula Leads to Shortages

Competition: Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Table 71: Leading Players in the UK Baby Food Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Danone/Cow & Gate, Nestle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: UK Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: UK 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Busy Lifestyles and Constant Clamor for Convenience: Key Growth Factors

Table 75: Birth Rates in Spain: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spain: Leading Players

Table 76: Leading Players in the Spanish Market for Baby Foods (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Hero EspaÃ±a, Nestle EspaÃ±a, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Spanish Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Improving Birth Rates Continue to Favor Market Growth despite Challenges

Table 80: Birth Rates in Russia: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shorter Maternity Leaves and Rising Consumption of Packaged Baby Food

Relatively Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Opportunities

Imports Account for Larger Share

Russia: Leading Players

Table 81: Leading Players in Russian Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Danone, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Russian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Finland

Norway

Austria

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Exponential Increase in Birth Rates Drive Fastest Market Growth

Table 88: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China & India Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 89: Birth Rates in Major Countries Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor

Manufacturers Focus on Emerging Markets

Political Will, Breastfeeding, Contamination: Key Challenges

Competition: Market Leader Nestle Plan Acquisitions to Gain Bigger Share in Asia

Table 90: Leading Players in the Asia-Pacific Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Mead Johnson, NestlÃ©, Royal FrieslandCampina, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Robust Demand from China Augurs Well for the Australian Infant Foods Market

FSA Sets New Regulations

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Australian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

The Rise & Rise of the Most Valued Baby Foods Market Worldwide

Chinese Baby Food Market: Fast Facts Highlighting Huge Market Growth Potential

Relaxation of One Child Policy, and the Promotion of the Two Child Policy Boosts Market Demand

Steady Economic Growth and Huge Number of Child Births to Drive Infant Milk Powder Market

Table 100: Growth in Disposable Income in China (2008-2016E): Breakdown (in US$) of Disposable Income of Urban Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Growth in Live Births in China (2008-2016E): Breakdown in Millions of Live Birth (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Preference for Organic Food Opens New Avenues

Counterfeit Baby Milk Products to Result in Tighter Regulations in China

New Chinese Regulations for Monitoring Foreign Infant Formulas

Foreign Infant Formula Producers Exit China, Imports on the Rise

New Tax Law to Dent Sales of Products Purchased through Foreign Websites in the Near Term?

Booming Demand for Imported Infant Formulas from Australia and New Zealand

Scandals and Stringent Monitoring do not Deter Prospects of New Zealand Brands in China

Stringent Regulation and Increasing Competition Impact Domestic Players Market Share

China: Leading Players

Table 102: Leading Players in Chinese Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Beingmate, Biostime, Danone, IM Yili, Mead Johnson, NestlÃ©, Qingdao Shengyuan, Yashili, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Leading Players in the Chinese Baby Food Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Labs, Beingmate, Biostime, China Mengniu, Danone, Mead Johnson, NestlÃ©, Royal FrislandCampina, Yili, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Danone Attempts to Combat Grey Infant Formula Market in China

Distribution Channels

Table 104: Chinese Baby Food Market by Distribution Channel (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for e-commerce, Specialist Retailers, and Traditional Retailers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Chinese Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Infant Population and Surging Demand for Processed Infant Foods Drive Strong Market Growth

Trends & Drivers in the Indian Baby Food Market

Rising Women Participation in Workforce and Increasing Affluence Drive Market Demand

Competition

Leading Players

Table 108: Leading Players in the Indian Market for Baby Foods (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Nestle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Leverage Baby Food Ingredients Related Loop Holes in Regulations

Infant Formula Companies Flout Regulations on Product Promotions Too

Ban on Advertisement: A Key Dampener

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Indian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. INDONESIA

A.Market Analysis

Leading Players

Table 112: Leading Players in Indonesian Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Danone, Mead Johnson, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Indonesian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Indonesian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Indonesian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. MALAYSIA

A.Market Analysis

Demand for Premium Products Spurs Value Gains for Baby Foods

Danone Dumex (M) Sdn Bhd - A Major Player in Malaysia

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Malaysian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Malaysian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Malaysian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5f. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Rising Demand for Organic Baby Foods Sustain Positive Growth

Leading Players

Table 119: Leading Players in the South Korean Market for Baby Foods (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Namyang Dairy Products, Maeil Dairies, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: South Korean Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5g. TAIWAN

Market Analysis

Table 123: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Taiwanese Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5h. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Philippines: Rice as a Substitute for Baby Food in the Philippines

Vietnam

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Israel

Product Launch

NestlÃ© Middle East FZE - A Major Player in the Middle East

B.Market Analytics

Table 129: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Middle East Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Middle East 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Rise in Infant Population Spurs Market Demand

Table 132: Number of Births (Per 1000 population) in Select LA Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 133: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Latin American Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Latin American Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Brazil: A Potential Laden Market

Competition: Nestle Dominates Baby Food Market in Brazil

B.Market Analytics

Table 139: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Brazilian Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Leading Players

Table 142: Leading Players in Mexican Infant Formula Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Danone, Mead Johnson, Nestle/Gerber, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 143: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Mexican Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 146: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

North Africa - A Market on the Rise

South Africa

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 150: African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: African Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: African 14-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Infant Formula, RTE Foods, Dried Foods and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 154) The United States (22) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (79) - France (10) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (2) - Spain (6) - Rest of Europe (44) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32) Middle East (9) Latin America (3) Africa (2)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443582



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baby-foods-and-infant-formula-industry-300671706.html