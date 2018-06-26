Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Strategic Business Report 2018 (2015-2022 Analysis)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Infant Formula

RTE Foods

Dried Foods

Others

The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) Abbott Nutrition ( USA )

) AMUL ( India )

) Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. ( China )

) Balactan Nutrition ( Spain )

) Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Bellamy's Organic ( Australia )

) Biostime Inc. ( China )

) Dana Dairy Group ( Switzerland )

) Danone SA ( France )

) Danone Nutricia ( France )

) Bledina SA ( France )

) Cow & Gate (UK)

Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) ( USA )

) Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited ( China )

) Feihe International, Inc. ( China )

) Fonterra Co-operative Group ( New Zealand )

) H. J. Heinz Company ( USA )

) Hain Celestial Group ( USA )

) Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)

Hero Group ( Switzerland )

) Mead Johnson Nutrition Company ( USA )

) Meiji Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Gerber Products Company ( USA )

) Parent's Choice ( USA )

) Perrigo Company plc ( Ireland )

) Plum Organics ( USA )

) Synlait Milk Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Synutra International Inc. ( USA )

) The a2 Milk Company ( Australia )

) Wakodo Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Yashili International Holdings Ltd. ( China )

) Yili Group ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor, Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers

Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present, and the Future

Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food Market

Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China

Falling Prices of Milk

Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies

More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China

The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries

Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding

Changing Consumer Preferences

Key Factors Impacting Sales

Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)

Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods

Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby Food

Convenient Packaging

Organic Options

Focused Health Benefits

Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact Infant Formula Market

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian Super Powers

Demand in Developing Countries Driven by Lower Per Capita Consumption and Increasing Affluence

China Plays a Pivotal Role in Altering Market Dynamics at the Global level



2. COMPETITION

Pediatric Nutrition Market: Major International Players

Prospects for Top Four Companies in the Emerging Markets

Nestl Dominates the Global Baby Foods & Infant Formula Market

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Organic Baby Foods Sector: Heading Towards Consolidation?

Social Media, E-Commerce & M-Commerce: The Preferred Means of Consumer Outreach

E-Retailing Expands Growth

Manufactures Target Mature Markets for Premium Products

Shifting Focus of Manufacturers to Emerging Markets

Brand Name, Quality, Safety, Price, and Value: Important Purchase Criteria

Brand Loyalty versus Brand Switching

Innovative Processing Technique to Render Baby Food Safe

Quality & Convenience Take Stronger Hold

Newer Players Focus on Product and Packaging Innovations

Provision of Information Will Be Key to Gain Consumer Acceptance

Key Barriers to Entry in the Milk Formula Market

Baby Foods not Limited to Usual Products

Baby Food Manufacturers Diversify into Toddlers Market



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market

Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk

High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized Health Benefits

Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum

Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/ Anti-Allergic Baby Food

Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula: Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development

Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten- Free Infant Foods

Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between Formulas and Breast Milk Continues

Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?

Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market

Adult Style Recipes Find Favor

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients

Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients: Brief Details

Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches

Little Spoon's Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing (HPP)

Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby Food without Preservatives

Yura Yogurt Packaging

Happy Family Organic Superfoods

HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products

Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-Pot Jars

Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies

Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package

Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to Digitized Infant Accessories

Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas

Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics

Baby`s Only Organic LactoRelief Formula

Baby`s Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA

Happy Tot's Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk

Earth`s Best Organic Infant Formula

Vermont Organics Infant Formula

Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals

Earth's Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal

Happy Baby's Organic Puffs

Plum Organics' Hello Morning Oatmeal

Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber

Happy Baby's Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal

Infant Formula Containing 2'-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines

Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status

Bimuno Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality as HMOS

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative Baby Food Solutions

N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to Replicate Breast Milk

ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food

Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and ucleotides: High Value Ingredients

Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in Infants

High-beta-palmitate Oils

Human Lipid Fat Analogue

Complex Lipid Matrices

Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in Infant Formula (2013)



5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Political Will, Breastfeeding, Contamination

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

New Ingredients Continue to Surface for Mimicking Breast Milk Performance

Raw Animal Milk

Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity

Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Unethical Marketing Promotions

Product Recalls: A Cause for Concern?

FDA Announces Recall on Sammy's Milk Infant Formula

Despite Concerns, Carrageenan Finds Application in Infant Formula

Nanoparticles in Powdered Baby Foods

Booming Black Market for Baby Formulas

Negative Impact of Soy Based Infant Formula

Adverse Impact of High Iron-Fortified Infant Formula

GMO Ingredients are Common in Infant Formulas

Nucleotides and its Impact on Infant Growth

Infant Formulas Contain Synthetic Vitamin A

Heat Treatment and Processing of Infant Formula Results in Amino Acids Damage

Chinese Demand for Infant Formula Causes Supply Shortages

Limits on Purchase of Pediatric Formula in Select Countries

Marketing Restrictions to Present Challenges



6. REGULATORY ISSUES AND DEVELOPMENTS

Presence of Perchlorate in Formula Could Possibly Impair Brain Development

Presence of E. sakazakii in Infant Formula Trouble Regulatory Authorities

Rules and Regulations Regarding Commercial Baby Foods

The International Code on Breast Feeding

WHO's International Code Violated by Several Manufacturers

Chinese Food Scare Raises Concerns

Infant Formula: Issues and Regulations

Directives on Composition and Labeling of Infant Formula



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Danone Introduces Infant Formula in India

Kendal Nutricare Launches New Baby Formula

Biostime Unveils New Organic Infant Formula

Castlemil Introduces New Baby Cereals

Valio Expands Infant Food Range

Bledina Launches Instant Baby Cereal

Shufersal Introduces New Infant Formula

Yummy Spoonfuls Expands its Baby Foods Product Line

Bledina Unveils Fruit Gourds Snack

Nutrico Optimum Nutrition Unveils Infant Formula Line

Kendal Nutricare Introduces Whole-Milk Infant Formula

Plum Organics Introduces Organic Infant Formula

Happy Family Unveils Organic Baby Food Products

Murray Goulburn Launches New Infant Formula Brand

Ella's Kitchen Introduces New Cereals Brand

Blackmores Unveils New Baby Formula Products

Yashili Launches Premium Infant Formula

Faulding Launches Infant Milk Formula

Dana Dairy Group Unveils New DANALAC Baby Cereals

Earth's Best Launches Infant Formula with Non-GMO Ingredients

Gerber Launches New Product Line



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dana Dairy Group Expands Global Market for its Baby Milk

Blue Lake Dairy Open Infant Milk Powder Processing Plant

Reckitt Benckiser to Acquire Mead Johnson Nutrition

Nestle Establishes Infant Nutrition Products Manufacturing Facility in Mexico

Ausnutria Dairy and Westland Establish Manufacturing Plant

Synlait Milk and a2 Milk Company Enter into Agreement

Mead Johnson Enters into Agreement with Murray Goulburn

Bega Cheese Partners with Blackmores

Atlantic Grupa to Construct Baby Foods Manufacturing Factory in Russia

Perrigo Receives USFDA Approval for its Infant Formula Products

Nestle Plans to Automate Infant Food Facility

Fonterra Signs Agreement with Bellamy's

FrieslandCampina Opens Nutrition Ingredients Production Plant

NurturMe Receives Capital from EcoEnterprises Fund

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Inaugurates Infant Formula Facility

Yashili to Acquire Dumex Infant Formula Business from Danone

The Kraft Heinz Company Merges Kraft with Heinz

Rhodes Food Group Takes Over Boland Pulp



10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

AMUL (India)

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)

Balactan Nutrition (Spain)

Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Bellamy's Organic (Australia)

Biostime Inc. (China)

Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)

Danone SA (France)

Danone Nutricia (France)

Bledina SA (France)

Cow & Gate (UK)

Milupa Nutricia GmbH (Germany)

Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)

Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)

Feihe International, Inc. (China)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

H. J. Heinz Company (USA)

Hain Celestial Group (USA)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (USA)

Semper AB (Sweden)

HiPP UK Ltd. (UK)

Hong Kong Wissun Group (China)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Gerber Products Company (USA)

Parent's Choice (USA)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Plum Organics (USA)

Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)

Synutra International Inc. (USA)

The a2 Milk Company (Australia)

Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)

Yili Group (China)



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



