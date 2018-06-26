Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Strategic Business Report 2018 (2015-2022 Analysis)

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Baby Foods and Infant Formula - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Infant Formula
- RTE Foods
- Dried Foods
- Others
The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Abbott Nutrition (USA)
- AMUL (India)
- Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)
- Balactan Nutrition (Spain)
- Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Bellamy's Organic (Australia)
- Biostime Inc. (China)
- Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)
- Danone SA (France)
- Danone Nutricia (France)
- Bledina SA (France)
- Cow & Gate (UK)
- Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)
- Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)
- Feihe International, Inc. (China)
- Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)
- H. J. Heinz Company (USA)
- Hain Celestial Group (USA)
- Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)
- Hero Group (Switzerland)
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)
- Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- Gerber Products Company (USA)
- Parent's Choice (USA)
- Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)
- Plum Organics (USA)
- Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Synutra International Inc. (USA)
- The a2 Milk Company (Australia)
- Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Yili Group (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor, Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers
Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present, and the Future
Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food Market
Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China
Falling Prices of Milk
Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies
More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China
The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries
Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding
Changing Consumer Preferences
Key Factors Impacting Sales
Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)
Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods
Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby Food
Convenient Packaging
Organic Options
Focused Health Benefits
Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact Infant Formula Market
Global Market Outlook
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian Super Powers
Demand in Developing Countries Driven by Lower Per Capita Consumption and Increasing Affluence
China Plays a Pivotal Role in Altering Market Dynamics at the Global level
2. COMPETITION
Pediatric Nutrition Market: Major International Players
Prospects for Top Four Companies in the Emerging Markets
Nestl Dominates the Global Baby Foods & Infant Formula Market
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Organic Baby Foods Sector: Heading Towards Consolidation?
Social Media, E-Commerce & M-Commerce: The Preferred Means of Consumer Outreach
E-Retailing Expands Growth
Manufactures Target Mature Markets for Premium Products
Shifting Focus of Manufacturers to Emerging Markets
Brand Name, Quality, Safety, Price, and Value: Important Purchase Criteria
Brand Loyalty versus Brand Switching
Innovative Processing Technique to Render Baby Food Safe
Quality & Convenience Take Stronger Hold
Newer Players Focus on Product and Packaging Innovations
Provision of Information Will Be Key to Gain Consumer Acceptance
Key Barriers to Entry in the Milk Formula Market
Baby Foods not Limited to Usual Products
Baby Food Manufacturers Diversify into Toddlers Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion
Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market
Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk
High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized Health Benefits
Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum
Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/ Anti-Allergic Baby Food
Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula: Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development
Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten- Free Infant Foods
Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between Formulas and Breast Milk Continues
Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?
Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market
Adult Style Recipes Find Favor
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients
Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients: Brief Details
Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches
Little Spoon's Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing (HPP)
Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby Food without Preservatives
Yura Yogurt Packaging
Happy Family Organic Superfoods
HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products
Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-Pot Jars
Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies
Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package
Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to Digitized Infant Accessories
Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas
Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics
Baby`s Only Organic LactoRelief Formula
Baby`s Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA
Happy Tot's Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk
Earth`s Best Organic Infant Formula
Vermont Organics Infant Formula
Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals
Earth's Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal
Happy Baby's Organic Puffs
Plum Organics' Hello Morning Oatmeal
Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber
Happy Baby's Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal
Infant Formula Containing 2'-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines
Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status
Bimuno Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality as HMOS
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative Baby Food Solutions
N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to Replicate Breast Milk
ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food
Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and ucleotides: High Value Ingredients
Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in Infants
High-beta-palmitate Oils
Human Lipid Fat Analogue
Complex Lipid Matrices
Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in Infant Formula (2013)
5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET
Political Will, Breastfeeding, Contamination
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
New Ingredients Continue to Surface for Mimicking Breast Milk Performance
Raw Animal Milk
Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity
Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Unethical Marketing Promotions
Product Recalls: A Cause for Concern?
FDA Announces Recall on Sammy's Milk Infant Formula
Despite Concerns, Carrageenan Finds Application in Infant Formula
Nanoparticles in Powdered Baby Foods
Booming Black Market for Baby Formulas
Negative Impact of Soy Based Infant Formula
Adverse Impact of High Iron-Fortified Infant Formula
GMO Ingredients are Common in Infant Formulas
Nucleotides and its Impact on Infant Growth
Infant Formulas Contain Synthetic Vitamin A
Heat Treatment and Processing of Infant Formula Results in Amino Acids Damage
Chinese Demand for Infant Formula Causes Supply Shortages
Limits on Purchase of Pediatric Formula in Select Countries
Marketing Restrictions to Present Challenges
6. REGULATORY ISSUES AND DEVELOPMENTS
Presence of Perchlorate in Formula Could Possibly Impair Brain Development
Presence of E. sakazakii in Infant Formula Trouble Regulatory Authorities
Rules and Regulations Regarding Commercial Baby Foods
The International Code on Breast Feeding
WHO's International Code Violated by Several Manufacturers
Chinese Food Scare Raises Concerns
Infant Formula: Issues and Regulations
Directives on Composition and Labeling of Infant Formula
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Danone Introduces Infant Formula in India
Kendal Nutricare Launches New Baby Formula
Biostime Unveils New Organic Infant Formula
Castlemil Introduces New Baby Cereals
Valio Expands Infant Food Range
Bledina Launches Instant Baby Cereal
Shufersal Introduces New Infant Formula
Yummy Spoonfuls Expands its Baby Foods Product Line
Bledina Unveils Fruit Gourds Snack
Nutrico Optimum Nutrition Unveils Infant Formula Line
Kendal Nutricare Introduces Whole-Milk Infant Formula
Plum Organics Introduces Organic Infant Formula
Happy Family Unveils Organic Baby Food Products
Murray Goulburn Launches New Infant Formula Brand
Ella's Kitchen Introduces New Cereals Brand
Blackmores Unveils New Baby Formula Products
Yashili Launches Premium Infant Formula
Faulding Launches Infant Milk Formula
Dana Dairy Group Unveils New DANALAC Baby Cereals
Earth's Best Launches Infant Formula with Non-GMO Ingredients
Gerber Launches New Product Line
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dana Dairy Group Expands Global Market for its Baby Milk
Blue Lake Dairy Open Infant Milk Powder Processing Plant
Reckitt Benckiser to Acquire Mead Johnson Nutrition
Nestle Establishes Infant Nutrition Products Manufacturing Facility in Mexico
Ausnutria Dairy and Westland Establish Manufacturing Plant
Synlait Milk and a2 Milk Company Enter into Agreement
Mead Johnson Enters into Agreement with Murray Goulburn
Bega Cheese Partners with Blackmores
Atlantic Grupa to Construct Baby Foods Manufacturing Factory in Russia
Perrigo Receives USFDA Approval for its Infant Formula Products
Nestle Plans to Automate Infant Food Facility
Fonterra Signs Agreement with Bellamy's
FrieslandCampina Opens Nutrition Ingredients Production Plant
NurturMe Receives Capital from EcoEnterprises Fund
Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Inaugurates Infant Formula Facility
Yashili to Acquire Dumex Infant Formula Business from Danone
The Kraft Heinz Company Merges Kraft with Heinz
Rhodes Food Group Takes Over Boland Pulp
10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
AMUL (India)
Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)
Balactan Nutrition (Spain)
Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Bellamy's Organic (Australia)
Biostime Inc. (China)
Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)
Danone SA (France)
Danone Nutricia (France)
Bledina SA (France)
Cow & Gate (UK)
Milupa Nutricia GmbH (Germany)
Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)
Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)
Feihe International, Inc. (China)
Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)
H. J. Heinz Company (USA)
Hain Celestial Group (USA)
Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)
Hero Group (Switzerland)
Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (USA)
Semper AB (Sweden)
HiPP UK Ltd. (UK)
Hong Kong Wissun Group (China)
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
Gerber Products Company (USA)
Parent's Choice (USA)
Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)
Plum Organics (USA)
Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)
Synutra International Inc. (USA)
The a2 Milk Company (Australia)
Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)
Yili Group (China)
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 154)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (79)
- France (10)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (44)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32)
- Middle East (9)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (2)
