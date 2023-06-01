Global Baby Monitor Market Report 2023: Upsurge in the Demand for Surveillance in Baby's Rooms Drives Growth

01 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Monitor Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Angelcare Monitor Inc.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- iBaby Labs Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lorex Technology Inc. (Flir Systems Inc.)
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Netgear Inc.
- Safety 1st
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Summer Infant Inc.
- VTech Communications Inc.
- Withings Inc.
This report on global baby monitor market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global baby monitor market by segmenting the market based on product, connection type, application, distributional channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the baby monitor market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Baby Care Expenditure
- Upsurge in the Demand for Surveillance in Baby's Rooms
- Increasing Technological Advancement
Challenges
- Declining Birth Rate
- Rising Safety Concerns
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Audio Devices
- Video Devices
- Tracking Devices
by Connection Type
- Wired
- Wireless
by Application
- Household
- Commercial
by Distributional Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
