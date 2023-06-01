Global Baby Monitor Market Report 2023: Upsurge in the Demand for Surveillance in Baby's Rooms Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Monitor Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

iBaby Labs Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lorex Technology Inc. (Flir Systems Inc.)

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Safety 1st

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Summer Infant Inc.

VTech Communications Inc.

Withings Inc.

This report on global baby monitor market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global baby monitor market by segmenting the market based on product, connection type, application, distributional channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the baby monitor market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Baby Care Expenditure

Upsurge in the Demand for Surveillance in Baby's Rooms

Increasing Technological Advancement

Challenges

Declining Birth Rate

Rising Safety Concerns

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Audio Devices

Video Devices

Tracking Devices

by Connection Type

Wired

Wireless

by Application

Household

Commercial

by Distributional Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

