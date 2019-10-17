Global Baby Products Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cosmetic & Toiletries will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$164.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$136 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cosmetic & Toiletries will reach a market size of US$423.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Nutrition; Johnson & Johnson; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Nestle SA; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Unilever PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Baby Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT NUTRITION
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
NESTLé SA
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
UNILEVER PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
