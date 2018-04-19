NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Baby Strollers and Prams



These are hand-pushed vehicles used to carry babies and young infants. They are available as distinct types for babies in different stages of development.



Technavio's analysts forecast Global Baby Stroller and Pram market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Baby Stroller and Pram market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Artsana

• Combi Corporation

• Dorel Industries

• Goodbaby International

• Newell Brands



Market driver

• Rapid innovation and portfolio extension resulting in premiumization of product

Market challenge

• Short lifecycle of the prams and strollers

Market trend

• Demand for eco-friendly strollers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



